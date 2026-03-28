Flyers take road win streak into game against the Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers (35-24-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (39-25-8, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Philadelphia Flyers (35-24-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (39-25-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -140, Flyers +117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a seven-game road win streak going when they play the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has a 20-13-3 record at home and a 39-25-8 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 19-10-2 when scoring a power-play goal.

Philadelphia has gone 19-12-4 on the road and 35-24-12 overall. The Flyers have allowed 211 goals while scoring 200 for a -11 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 23 goals with 47 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 25 goals and 35 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (undisclosed), Cam Talbot: day to day (undisclosed).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body), Tyson Foerster: out (arm).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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