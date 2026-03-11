Flames visit the Devils, try to end road losing streak

Calgary Flames (25-32-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-30-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday,…

Calgary Flames (25-32-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-30-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will try to break their four-game road losing streak in a matchup with the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 16-14-2 in home games and 32-30-2 overall. The Devils are 14-6-2 in one-goal games.

Calgary has gone 9-20-3 in road games and 25-32-7 overall. The Flames have a -41 scoring differential, with 156 total goals scored and 197 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 15 goals and 30 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has four goals over the past 10 games.

Mikael Backlund has 13 goals and 23 assists for the Flames. Joel Farabee has scored four goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.