Dyson Daniels scores 28 as the Hawks beat the Warriors 126-110

ATLANTA (AP) — Dyson Daniels scored a season-high 28 points and CJ McCollumn had 23 points as the Atlanta Hawks…

ATLANTA (AP) — Dyson Daniels scored a season-high 28 points and CJ McCollumn had 23 points as the Atlanta Hawks bounced back after having their 11-game win streak snapped with a 126-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Zaccharie Risacher had 17 points for the Hawks, who were without Jalen Johnson (left shoulder inflammation).

Mouhamed Gueye had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 17 as the Hawks shot 54% from the floor to win their 10th straight home game.

Daniels had 15 points in the first quarter, a career-high for one quarter, and finished with six assists and four steals. The Hawks had won 11 in a row before a 117-95 loss to Houston on Friday night.

Jonathan Kuminga struggled for the Hawks in his first game against the team he spent four-plus seasons with. He had two points on 1 for 9 shooting.

De’Anthony Melton had 20 points to lead the Warriors, who have lost eight of their last nine games as they await the return of several injured players.

The Warriors were without Kristaps Porzingis (lower back stiffness), Moses Moody (right wrist sprain), Al Horford (right soleus strain), Seth Curry (left adductor strain) and star Steph Curry (knee), though the team was encouraged by Curry’s progress and said he would scrimmage in Atlanta in the morning before the team left for Dallas.

The Hawks opened the third quarter on a 25-5 run after leading by just two at halftime. They were 12 for 13 in 2-point field goals and led 102-81 after three.

Up next

Warriors: Wrap up a six-game road trip at Dallas on Monday night.

Hawks: Host the Grizzlies on Monday night.

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