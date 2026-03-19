DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $200 Bonus for March Madness First Round Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As we dive into college basketball action featuring heavyweights like #1 Duke battling Siena and #11 Michigan State taking on North Dakota State, new players can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to claim a highly lucrative welcome offer. Register here to take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball game to secure a guaranteed nice pay day.

Simply bet $5, and you get $200 in bonus bets instantly. Throughout March, users will also receive a 100% profit boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets to maximize your postseason futures.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NCAA Tournament

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 19, 2026

Details and Bonus Breakdown

For new DraftKings customers stepping up to the betting window for tonight’s college basketball slate, this promo code is the perfect way to build your bankroll. By placing a qualifying $5 wager, you instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets. The best part? Your $5 bet doesn’t even have to win. Even if your initial handicapping misses the mark, the bonus is guaranteed to hit your account immediately.

Once you place that first wager, DraftKings will distribute your $200 reward as eight separate $25 bonus bets. There is nothing better than having multiple bullets in the chamber, allowing you to spread your action across several matchups or even try your hand at a few exotic bets like exactas and parlays. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will want to fire them off while the college basketball action is hot.

First Round NCAAB Games on Thursday

Here are odds for some of the key matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Siena at #1 Duke DUKE -27.5 (-113) 136.5 (O -110 / U -109) High Point at #19 Wisconsin WIS -10.5 (-109) 162.5 (O -108 / U -112) McNeese at #16 Vanderbilt VAN -12.5 (-105) 149.5 (O -110 / U -110) North Dakota St. at #11 Michigan State MSU -15.5 (-119) 143.5 (O -115 / U -105) Hawai’i at #14 Arkansas ARK -15.5 (-108) 158.5 (O -111 / U -109)

The slate is packed with potential, but my eyes are locked on the undisputed headliner at 2:50 p.m. ET in Greenville, SC: the #1 Duke Blue Devils (32-2) taking on the #16 Siena Saints (23-11). Duke is operating with a tight seven-man rotation due to injuries keeping Patrick Ngongba II and Caleb Foster off the floor, but they remain massive favorites.

On the other side, Siena is riding high after a MAAC title, with tournament MVP Gavin Doty declaring, “We’re not duckin’ no smoke.” Later in the day at 4:05 p.m. ET, we get to see head coach Tom Izzo make his 28th straight NCAA Tournament appearance as his #11 Michigan State Spartans (25-7) clash with the North Dakota State Bison (27-7) in Buffalo.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your guaranteed bonus is incredibly straightforward. No promo code is necessary to get in on the action. Just follow these quick steps:

Register a New Account: Click here to head over to the DraftKings sportsbook. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information—like your name, physical address, email, and date of birth—to securely verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Make a deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ safe and secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Lock in your qualifying bet of $5 or more on Duke, Michigan State, or any other matchup on tonight’s board to instantly activate your $200 bonus.

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