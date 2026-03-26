DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Arkansas-Arizona, College Basketball Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account using the DraftKings promo code offer and unlock a $200 instant bonus when you bet $5 on the NCAA Tournament tonight. New users also get a 100% profit boost for a wager on any team to win it all. Click here to sign up and bet on games like Arkansas vs. Arizona to activate your offer.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed March 26, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Details and Bonus Structure

Eligible new DraftKings customers can unlock a rewarding welcome offer by wagering just $5 on tonight’s exciting college basketball slate. To participate, simply place a qualifying $5 wager on any game. You will get your $200 in bonus bets before that wager even settles. These bonus tokens will expire after seven days, meaning you have up to a week to strategically deploy your eight bets across the rest of the college basketball schedule or any other available sporting events.

DraftKings NCAA Tournament Promo Tonight

Here are the latest odds for the top matchups on the college basketball schedule:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Texas Longhorns at #8 Purdue Boilermakers PUR -7.5 (-115) 147.5 Iowa Hawkeyes at #15 Nebraska Cornhuskers NEB -1.5 (-112) 132.5 #14 Arkansas Razorbacks at #2 Arizona Wildcats ARIZ -8.5 (-105) 164.5 #13 Illinois Fighting Illini at #5 Houston Cougars HOU -2.5 (-110) 140.5

The marquee matchup of the slate features the Arkansas Razorbacks traveling to face the 32-2 #2 Arizona Wildcats. Arkansas brings elite scoring from freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., who is averaging 30 in the tournament and recently broke his school’s single-season scoring record. However, Arizona counters with a balanced, highly efficient attack led by standout freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.

Another thrilling showdown pits Illinois against Houston. The Fighting Illini lean heavily on forward David Mirkovic, who dominates inside. Mirkovic’s elite rebounding will be pivotal against a physical Houston squad.

Tonight’s Best Bets:

Purdue -7.5 (-115): The 27-8 Boilermakers have been dominant in the paint this tournament thanks to forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (22.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG). Backing Purdue to cover the spread with a $25 wager would win you $21.74 in pure profit (total payout of $46.74).

The 27-8 Boilermakers have been dominant in the paint this tournament thanks to forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (22.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG). Backing Purdue to cover the spread with a $25 wager would win you $21.74 in pure profit (total payout of $46.74). Iowa vs. Nebraska Over 132.5 (-112): With Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort and Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz anchoring highly efficient offenses, expect plenty of scoring. A $25 bet on the Over nets $22.32 in profit (total payout of $47.32).

Additional In-App Promos: CBB Mystery March Offer & CBB Tourney Flash Boosts

Beyond the initial welcome offer, existing users can find continued value through DraftKings’ daily promotions. Analytically minded bettors should look out for the CBB Mystery March Offer, which provides unique, daily rewards that can range from profit boosts to bonus bets. Additionally, utilizing CBB Tourney Flash Boosts is a good recipe for success. These limited-time enhancements increase the potential payout on specific player props or game lines, allowing you to maximize your expected value on wagers throughout the tournament.

Secure DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started is a quick and seamless process. The best part is that no code is necessary to be entered to claim your bonus.

To activate the offer, simply follow these steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Register a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.

Once your account is registered and you have made your qualifying deposit of $5 or more, the offer will be automatically activated, giving you the edge you need to dive into tonight’s college basketball action.