DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus on Purdue-Arizona, Iowa-Illinois Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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College basketball fans can elevate the upcoming slate of games by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer, which unlocks a lucrative “Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly” welcome offer. Grab these bonuses and start betting on college basketball. Click here to start signing up.
Whether you are backing the Purdue Boilermakers in their massive clash against the Arizona Wildcats or taking the Illinois Fighting Illini to defend their home court against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a $5 qualifying wager on any market will instantly secure your $200 bonus, win or lose. Additionally, throughout the month of March, users will also receive a 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets, giving you maximum value as you prepare your futures tickets on DraftKings Sportsbook.
DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball
Before making your final picks for the upcoming college basketball schedule, take a quick look at the vital details of this welcome bonus. Here is a brief overview of everything you need to know about the latest DraftKings sportsbook offer:
DraftKings Promo Code
No Code Needed
New User Offer
Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly + 100% NCAA Tournament Profit Boost
Bonus Last Verified On
March 28, 2026
For new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on the premier college basketball slate, the latest DraftKings promo code presents a highly rewarding opportunity. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on any market—such as the high-stakes matchups featuring Purdue, Arizona, Iowa, or Illinois—you will instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. Additionally, to be eligible for the promotion, your qualifying bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.
Once your qualifying wager is placed, the $200 reward will be automatically paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure provides plenty of ammunition to tackle the rest of the week’s hardwood action, allowing you to spread your wagers across multiple games rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire exactly seven days after being issued to your account.
Best Way to Use Your DraftKings College Basketball Promo
Here is a look at the odds for the premier upcoming college basketball matchups:
Matchup
Spread
Total (O/U)
Moneyline
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL -7.5 (-102)
137.5 (-112/-108)
ILL -305 / IOWA +245
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ -5.5 (-108)
152.5 (-115/-105)
ARIZ -250 / PUR +205
The clear headliner is a massive showdown between Purdue and Arizona. Purdue’s offense runs through Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is dominating with 21.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on 63.6% shooting in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona counters with the lethal scoring duo of Brayden Burries (19.0 PPG) and Koa Peat (16.7 PPG).
Meanwhile, Illinois hosts Iowa. The Fighting Illini are anchored by David Mirkovic, who averages a double-double with 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Iowa will rely heavily on ironman Bennett Stirtz, who averages 16.3 points while playing a grueling 40.0 minutes per game.
How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this sportsbook bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action for the upcoming college basketball slate:
Create an Account: To get started, you will need to register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and location.
Skip the Promo Code: One of the most convenient aspects of this offer is that no promo code is necessary during registration. The bonus is automatically applied to eligible new accounts.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is officially set up and verified, you must deposit at least $5 into your account. You can complete this transaction using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.
Place Your Wager: That initial qualifying deposit of $5 or more will fully activate the offer, leaving you ready to lock in your first college basketball bets of the slate. Ensure your wager is placed on odds of -500 or longer to qualify.