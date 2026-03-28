DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus on Purdue-Arizona, Iowa-Illinois Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly + 100% NCAA Tournament Profit Boost Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings College Basketball Promo

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini ILL -7.5 (-102) 137.5 (-112/-108) ILL -305 / IOWA +245 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Arizona Wildcats ARIZ -5.5 (-108) 152.5 (-115/-105) ARIZ -250 / PUR +205

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Create an Account: To get started, you will need to register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and location.

To get started, you will need to register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Skip the Promo Code: One of the most convenient aspects of this offer is that no promo code is necessary during registration. The bonus is automatically applied to eligible new accounts.

One of the most convenient aspects of this offer is that no promo code is necessary during registration. The bonus is automatically applied to eligible new accounts. Make a Deposit: Once your account is officially set up and verified, you must deposit at least $5 into your account. You can complete this transaction using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.

Once your account is officially set up and verified, you must deposit at least $5 into your account. You can complete this transaction using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: That initial qualifying deposit of $5 or more will fully activate the offer, leaving you ready to lock in your first college basketball bets of the slate. Ensure your wager is placed on odds of -500 or longer to qualify.