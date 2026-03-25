DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Yankees-Giants, MLB, NBA Games

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer in time for MLB opening night between the Yankees and Giants, along with a massive NBA slate featuring 12 total games.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, MLB Betting

Before the Thunder and Celtics tip off tonight, let’s take a look under the hood at the specifics of this welcome offer. Claiming your bonus is incredibly straightforward, allowing you to lock in your value well before the 7:30 PM EDT start time.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win Your $5 Bet, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

As the Thunder and Celtics prepare to clash tonight, new DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to maximize their leverage. To activate this offer, you simply need to place a $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s NBA slate at odds of -500 or longer. It goes without saying that in the betting world, nothing is guaranteed—and the same applies to this bonus. You must actually win your qualifying wager to unlock the reward.

From an odds-driven perspective, this means you will want to hunt for a high-probability favorite to secure your initial win. Should your initial bet be graded as a winner, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. This payout is structured as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to spread your action across the rest of the week’s schedule or take a stab at a high-value longshot. Just keep a close eye on the calendar, as we put a lot of stock in managing your assets wisely, and these bonus bets will expire after 7 days.

NBA Odds, Preview via DraftKings

We always look to find consensus odds that present true value. Here is the current schedule and the latest DraftKings odds for tonight’s standout NBA action:

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics Spread: Thunder -2.5 (-115) | Celtics +2.5 (-105) Total (O/U): 217.5 (Over -120 / Under +100) Moneyline: Thunder -148 | Celtics +124

Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves Spread: Rockets -1.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +1.5 (-110) Total (O/U): 224.5 (Over -105 / Under -115) Moneyline: Rockets -122 | Timberwolves +102



Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics

This is the marquee showdown of the evening. The Thunder boast the best net rating in the entire NBA and an elite defensive scheme, holding opponents to just 107.5 points per game. MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be an offensive force, pouring in 31.5 points per game on 55.5% shooting alongside 6.6 assists. Meanwhile, the Celtics (6.6 Net Rate) lean heavily on Jaylen Brown, who is pacing the squad with 28.5 points per game, supported by Jayson Tatum (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG). Boston will test Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense, hitting an impressive 15.2 three-pointers per contest.

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

In our second highlighted matchup, the Rockets arrive with a massive rebounding edge, pacing the league with a 54.8% total rebounding percentage. They feature a highly balanced offensive attack led by Alperen Sengun (20.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.2 APG) and Amen Thompson (18.0 PPG). Minnesota will be without Anthony Edwards, leaving Julius Randle and company to pick up the offensive slack. Both teams feature stout defensive units; Houston allows only 110.2 points per game, while Minnesota holds opponents to 114.5.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting off the sidelines and claiming your welcome bonus before the Thunder and Celtics tip off tonight is a quick and seamless process. Because no manual promo code is required, you can secure your shot at a $200 bonus in just a few clicks.

Follow these straightforward steps to activate your offer and start hunting for value:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating your new DraftKings account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm you are located in a participating state. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Head to the NBA betting markets and place a minimum $5 qualifying wager on the Celtics, Thunder, or any other eligible matchup on the board.

Successfully completing these steps and funding your account will automatically activate the promotion. Lock in your $5 deposit and initial wager today, and give a shoutout to the data that guides your bets as we settle in for tonight’s primetime NBA slate.