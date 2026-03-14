DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Wisconsin-Michigan, NCAAB Games

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Dive into the CBB Conference Tournament games Saturday by redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up will receive a bonus with a winning wager, and a 100% profit boost token to use on any NCAAB game today, including Wisconsin vs. Michigan.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5 on any CBB game Saturday, or any other sport. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball Bonus

Before backing either side in this tournament showdown, make sure you understand the mechanics of this premier sign-up bonus. With no complicated steps required, unlocking this offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 bonus. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 14th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Details

We put a lot of stock in finding a genuine analytical edge, and this welcome offer delivers exactly that for new DraftKings customers looking to dive into the college basketball slate. To capitalize, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. It goes without saying, but this bonus is not guaranteed—your initial wager must be victorious to cash the ticket and unlock the reward.

If your prediction is correct, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight separate $25 bonus tokens. This structure provides tremendous flexibility, letting you spread your action across multiple tournament matchups instead of tying up your entire bankroll on a single longshot. Just keep an eye on the calendar; these bonus bets expire 7 days after they are credited to your account.

Use DraftKings for Wisconsin vs. Michigan Today

The No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (30-2) clash with the No. 23 ranked Wisconsin Badgers (24-9) on March 14, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET. This highly anticipated Big Ten tournament semifinal carries massive implications. The top-seeded Wolverines are defending their tournament title and looking to avenge their sole regular-season conference loss, which came at the hands of the fifth-seeded Badgers. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is riding a massive wave of momentum following a dramatic overtime thriller in the quarterfinals, aiming for a third straight Big Ten Tournament final appearance by pulling off another monumental upset.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Wisconsin Badgers Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-118) -12.5 (-102) Moneyline +525 -752 Total Points Over 160.5 (-115) Under 160.5 (-105)

Odds as of March 14, 2026 from DraftKings.

The Wolverines enter this contest as heavy consensus favorites, laying 12.5 points on the spread and commanding a steep -752 moneyline price. Michigan has been a dominant force under head coach Dusty May, relying on a balanced, efficient attack and a sturdy defense that just limited Ohio State in a gritty 71-67 quarterfinal win. They are anchored by Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Aday Mara, who posted 17 points and 2 blocks in the quarterfinals, alongside point guard Elliot Cadeau, who chipped in 15 points and 7 assists.

On the flip side, we’ve seen time and time again that betting on a live dog can offer significant value, and the Badgers (+525 moneyline) fit the bill perfectly. Wisconsin thrives in the underdog role, recently erasing a 15-point second-half deficit to upset No. 9 ranked Illinois 91-88 in overtime. Their explosive backcourt features Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, who combined for an incredible 69 points in that quarterfinal comeback. However, Wisconsin’s defense has been generous, which explains the lofty 160.5-point total. If the Badgers want to cover the 12.5-point spread or hit as an outright longshot, they will need another superhero performance from their guards to overcome Michigan’s stifling defense.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Saturday

Claiming this welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a straightforward process. It does stand to reason that the best promotions are the easiest to unlock, and there is absolutely no promo code necessary to take advantage of this bonus.

To get started, simply follow these quick steps:

Sign Up: Head over to the DraftKings sportsbook platform to create and register your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Once your account is fully set up and verified, make a deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure, approved payment methods. Activate the Offer: Completing this qualifying deposit automatically activates your promo.

Once your funds are loaded, you are ready to identify the best value on the board, place your $5 wager, and enjoy the college basketball action!