DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Suns-Celtics, NBA, NCAA Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s dive right in, bettors. If you are looking for a real chance to build your bankroll ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics, I’ve got the perfect play. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, new players can turn a simple $5 wager on this NBA showdown into an instant $200 in bonus bets. You don’t need a code, just use the link below.







Plus, because we’re in the madness of March, DraftKings is sweetening the pot by giving users a 100% profit boost on any NCAA Tournament winner bet. There’s nothing better than a welcome offer that gives us extra ammunition to chase those bigger payouts.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA

If you’re planning to wager on the upcoming March 16 clash between the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics at TD Garden, securing this offer is a straightforward process. Here is a quick breakdown of what you need to know before we get to the handicapping:

Simply create your new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on either the Celtics or Suns. Once your qualifying bet is placed, you will instantly unlock your bonus, allowing you to dive into the rest of the NBA season with some serious betting flexibility.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the NBA Slate to Get $200 Instantly

For new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides an incredible, guaranteed return. We all know betting the NBA slate can be unpredictable, but this promo takes the sweat out of it. To qualify, just place your first cash wager of $5 or more on tonight’s matchup—or any other game on the board—ensuring that the odds on your selected market are -500 or longer. Because this promotion is both instant and guaranteed, your account will be rewarded immediately, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

That $200 nice pay day is paid out as eight individual $25 bonus tokens. I love this structure because it allows us to spread our wagers across multiple games throughout the week and maybe key a few exotic bets, like parlays or same-game combinations. Just remember, these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will want to use them while they are active.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics

Tonight, the Phoenix Suns (39-28, currently sitting 7th in the West) travel to Boston, MA, to take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for March 16, 2026, at 07:30 PM EDT. Fans and bettors looking to catch this compelling matchup can tune into the broadcast on NBCS-BOS, AZFamily, or the Suns+ network.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Odds & Analysis

Odds as of March 16, 2026, at 07:22 PM UTC from DraftKings.

When I’m handicapping this one, the numbers paint a clear picture. The Boston Celtics enter this home contest heavily favored, backed by a robust season Net Rating of 6.6, compared to the Phoenix Suns’ 1.2. On the offensive end, the Celtics are a machine at TD Garden, averaging 114.20 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.0% from three-point territory.

The Phoenix Suns have remained competitive on the road, putting up 112.50 points per game with identical shooting efficiencies (46.0% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc). Defensively, Boston locks it down at home, holding opponents to just 107.0 points per game, while Phoenix gives up an average of 111.2 points on the road..

How to Activate Your DraftKings Welcome Offer

Getting set up with this exclusive bonus ahead of tonight’s Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics matchup is a quick and seamless process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to enter during sign-up to claim your reward.

Follow my simple steps to get in on the action:

Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings registration page and create your new account. You will need to register with standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Once your account is fully verified and active, deposit at least $5 using one of the secure methods provided by the sportsbook. Place Your Wager: Head over to the NBA betting markets and place a $5 minimum cash bet on the action at TD Garden.

As soon as your qualifying wager is locked in, your account will instantly be credited with your bonus bets. It’s the perfect way to pad your bankroll so we can start placing those higher-paying bets with total confidence. Let’s get out there and find some winners!