DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Saint Louis-Michigan, NCAA Tournament

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Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to get started on a loaded Saturday of college basketball games, with the second round of the NCAA Tournament starting today. All new users who sign up can claim this fantastic welcome bonus, and dive into games today such as Saint Louis vs. Michigan as the first game of the day.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5 on any NCAA. Tournament game today. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

DraftKings Promo Code for Saint Louis vs. Michigan, CBB Bonus Saturday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

Securing Your DraftKings Promo Code Value

Let’s break down the underlying value of this DraftKings promo code. For new DraftKings customers looking to dive into today’s college basketball slate, this welcome offer presents a prime opportunity to leverage a small stake into a sizable return. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. It goes without saying that we are always hunting for an edge, and while this bonus is not guaranteed—your initial $5 wager must win to trigger the payout—it completely shifts the risk-reward dynamic of your first bet.

If your ticket cashes, you will receive $200 in bonus bets, paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. It does stand to reason that this structure gives you incredible flexibility, allowing you to spread your exposure across multiple matchups over the next week. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will want to stay proactive and look for those market inefficiencies right away.

Use DraftKings College Basketball Bonus on Saint Louis vs Michigan

The #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (32-3) look to continue their dominant postseason run against the Saint Louis Billikens (29-5) on March 21, 2026, at 12:10 p.m. ET. Michigan enters as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and the reigning Big Ten regular-season champions, riding high after a 101-80 dismantling of Howard. On the flip side, the No. 9 seed Billikens proved they are a dangerous out after blowing past Georgia 102-77. With both teams dropping 100-plus points in their opening-round games, this matchup features two high-octane, up-tempo offenses that are absolutely clicking.

Saint Louis Billikens vs Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Saint Louis Billikens Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-110) -12.5 (-110) Moneyline +600 -901 Total Points Over 161.5 (-110) Under 161.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 21, 2026 from DraftKings odds.

The oddsmakers have positioned the Michigan Wolverines as heavy -12.5 point favorites with a steep -901 moneyline, and it does stand to reason given their pedigree. Coach Dusty May has built an elite juggernaut in the paint. Morez “The Bodyguard” Johnson Jr. is coming off a flawless 21-point, 10-rebound performance on 8-for-8 shooting, while Aday Mara (19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) and Nimari Burnett (15 points) provide excellent offensive balance. When analyzing the futures prices and consensus odds, the Wolverines are priced like a legitimate title contender.

However, from a value-seeking perspective, the Saint Louis Billikens (+600) profile as a terrifying longshot capable of turning this contest into an outright shootout. Coach Josh Schertz runs a hyper-efficient offense that thrives on pace and spacing. Center Robbie Avila—affectionately dubbed “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” by the fanbase—orchestrates the floor brilliantly, posting 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in his last outing. Alongside Dion Brown (18 points on 90% shooting in recent action) and Amari McCottry (13 points, 9 rebounds), the Billikens have the offensive firepower to hang around.

Given both squads’ recent 100-point outbursts, the 161.5-point total feels perfectly aligned for a track meet. We put a lot of stock in Saint Louis’s current momentum and scoring ability, making them an intriguing play to keep things closer than the market expects.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming this value is incredibly straightforward. You will not need to enter a manual promo code to activate this offer. Follow these simple steps: