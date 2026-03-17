DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, WBC, NCAA First Four Games

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Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to get started on a loaded Tuesday night of games across the World Baseball Classic Championship, along with NBA and March Madness First Four games.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5 on any game today. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose, leading right up to and past the first weekend of March Madness.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, WBC, March Madness Bonus

Before the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off, make sure you have all the details regarding this exclusive sportsbook promotion. Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, providing an analytical edge and an immediate way to jump into tonight’s NBA action.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 17th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

New DraftKings customers can claim an instant and guaranteed reward for tonight’s NBA slate. By activating this DraftKings promo code, you secure $200 in bonus bets simply by making a $5 qualifying wager. To ensure eligibility, your initial $5 bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Because this offer is instant and guaranteed, your account will be credited immediately, regardless of whether your bet on the Phoenix Suns or the Minnesota Timberwolves wins or loses.

We love the flexibility of this offer. The $200 reward is conveniently paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to diversify your portfolio and sprinkle units across different betting markets or longshot futures prices. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days.

Suns-Timberwolves Preview via DraftKings

The Phoenix Suns (39-29) travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-27) in a critical late-season clash. Tip-off is scheduled for March 17, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT. This matchup carries massive playoff implications, as the Minnesota Timberwolves currently sit 6th in the Western Conference standings, just one game ahead of the 7th-place Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves Spread +3.5 (-108) -3.5 (-112) Moneyline +145 -175 Total Points Over 221.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 17, 2026 from DraftKings.

When we look at the odds, the situational context reveals exactly where the value lies. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without their leading scorer, Anthony Edwards (averaging 29.5 points per game), who is out with right knee soreness, while Naz Reid is also questionable with a shoulder issue.

On the other side, the Phoenix Suns are dealing with the fatigue of a back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought 120-112 loss to the Boston Celtics where Devin Booker dropped 40 points. The Phoenix Suns are also missing Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams, but head coach Jordan Ott has kept his team competitive, as the Phoenix Suns boast a 6-3 record over their last nine games and have already beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves twice this season.

Defensively, this projects to be a grind, as both of these teams feature good defenses. Bettors looking at the total should note a significant trend: the over has hit in just 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last 6 home games against top 10 scoring defenses.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this offer for tonight’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves is a breeze. The best part is that no manual promo code is necessary to activate it.

To get started, follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus:

Register Your Account: Navigate to DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and finalize your registration. Make a Deposit: Once your new profile is set up, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: With your account funded, place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Phoenix Suns or the Minnesota Timberwolves before they tip off.

As soon as your initial $5 bet is placed, your offer will be activated, and the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account instantly to use on future wagers.