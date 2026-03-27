DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NCAA Tournament

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

An awesome weekend of sports starts tonight, and you can get in on all the action by redeeming the DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who claim this offer will be able to take home a generous bonus, and start diving into a massive slate of games across the NBA, MLB and NCAA Tournament.







Set up your new account and place a wager for at least $5. This will redeem a $200 bonus, which will come over in the form of eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets. This also comes with a 100% profit boost token to use on the NCAA Tournament winner.

DraftKings Promo Code for $200 Bonus Friday

Before diving into the futures prices or hunting for a longshot, here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in finding positive expected value, and new DraftKings customers have a fantastic opportunity to boost their bankrolls for tonight’s exciting college basketball slate. By taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, you can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager. Additionally, your initial $5 bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer, so you can comfortably back a standard favorite or search for value on an underdog in tonight’s NCAA action.

Your $200 reward is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This flexible payout structure allows you to spread your risk across multiple college basketball matchups or other betting markets throughout the week. Just remember to lock in your picks, as all bonus bets automatically expire 7 days after they hit your account.

NCAA Tournament Betting Preview Tonight

There is a massive slate of top-tier matchups to use your DraftKings promo on. Here are the current odds for two of the biggest games tonight:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) #10 St. John’s at #1 Duke Duke -6.5 (-112) 141.5 #18 Alabama at #3 Michigan Michigan -8.5 (-118) 172.5

The headliner is undoubtedly St. John’s vs. Duke. The Blue Devils (32-2) have been an unstoppable force, heavily driven by Cameron Boozer, who is averaging a massive 20.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament. He faces a tough battle in the paint against St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor, who is pulling down 10.0 rebounds and scoring 16.0 points per tournament contest.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide face a steep road test against Michigan. We put a lot of stock in guard play, and Alabama’s offense runs through Labaron Philon Jr., who is dishing out an incredible 9.5 assists alongside 19.0 points per game. He will look to outpace a Wolverines squad led by Aday Mara’s 17.5 average points. All averages are through the NCAA Tournament.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Taking advantage of this bonus is a quick and straightforward process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to claim your reward. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Begin by registering for a new account on the DraftKings app or website. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, address, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity as an informed bettor. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your registration is complete, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of safe and secure deposit methods to choose from. Activate the Offer: As soon as your qualifying deposit of $5 or more processes, your promotional offer is officially activated.

With your account funded and the promo activated, you are all set to find that betting edge in tonight’s exciting slate of college basketball action.