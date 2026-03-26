DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NCAA Tournament Games

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a generous sign-up bonus for all MLB and NCAA Tournament games today. Sign up with this promo code offer to get started, and redeem your bonus from there.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

This also comes with a 100% profit boost token to use on the NCAA Tournament winner as the pool narrows down.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, NCAA Bonus

Let’s break down the underlying value of this welcome offer. As we’ve seen time and time again, leveraging sportsbook bonuses is step one for any informed bettor looking for maximum flexibility during a busy college basketball schedule.

Here is a quick breakdown of the current DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

By taking advantage of this promotion, a simple $5 qualifying wager on any market—such as tonight’s highly anticipated Purdue vs. Texas or Houston vs. Illinois games—yields an additional $200 in bonus bets if your chosen side comes out victorious. These bonus funds can then be used to pad your bankroll right into the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Best of all, because there is no manual promo code required, activating this offer is completely seamless.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 if Your College Basketball Bet Wins

For new DraftKings customers looking to get an analytical edge on the hardwood, this structure is highly favorable. Here is the catch: the bonus is not guaranteed. You must actually win your $5 qualifying wager to extract the $200 reward, and the initial bet must be placed on a market with consensus odds of -500 or longer.

If your read is correct and your ticket hits, DraftKings distributes the payout as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This is where the savvy bettor thrives, as it gives you a full week to hunt down market inefficiencies and spread your risk across multiple matchups. You will need to use them promptly, as these bonus bets expire after seven days. This payout structure makes it the perfect time to lock in your predictions and enjoy a full week of thrilling college basketball betting with house funds.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings College Basketball Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, tonight’s college basketball slate features a pair of high-profile, top-tier matchups with genuine betting value. Here is a look at the current odds:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) #13 Illinois Fighting Illini @ #5 Houston Cougars HOU -2.5 (-112) 139.5 (O -112 / U -108) Texas Longhorns @ #8 Purdue Boilermakers PUR -7.5 (-110) 147.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Top Matchups to Watch

Illinois at Houston

It does stand to reason that this massive top-15 showdown will be decided on the glass. The #5 Cougars are leaning heavily on the rebounding metrics of Chris Cenac Jr., who is currently pulling down 13.5 rebounds per game in the tournament (27 total boards so far). Meanwhile, the #13 Fighting Illini will counter in the paint with David Mirkovic, who has pulled a stout 11.0 rebounds per contest in this tournament of his own.

Texas at Purdue

The #8 Boilermakers look to hold off the visiting Longhorns as the host team. Purdue’s offensive efficiency runs flawlessly through Braden Smith, who operates as the primary facilitator with 8.0 assists per game (16 total) and is shooting a perfect 1.000 from the free-throw line in the tournament so far.

For Texas to find value as an underdog, they need another high-volume performance from Matas Vokietaitis, who has already compiled 55 points and 33 total rebounds (including an impressive 15 offensive boards) in Texas’s NCAA Tournament run.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your sportsbook bonus for tonight’s college basketball action is incredibly straightforward, allowing you to get right back to analyzing the odds. No manual promo code is necessary to claim your bonus. Simply follow these steps before tonight’s Eastern time zone tip-offs: