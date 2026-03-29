DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Michigan-Tennessee, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than stepping up to the plate with a loaded bankroll, and as the baseball schedule heats up, we have some incredible opportunities on the board. By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer here, new users can instantly unlock a Bet $5, Get $200 welcome bonus ahead of the next MLB game.

Whether you are putting your money on the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians or hunting for value elsewhere on the slate, this bonus builds your bankroll right out of the gate. Plus, users also get a 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets, giving us maximum value across the board.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Sunday

Getting in on the action with the Texas Rangers, the Cincinnati Reds, or the Seattle Mariners is a quick and simple process. Placing a minimum $5 wager on any of today’s matchups is all it takes to lock in your reward.

Here is a quick cheat sheet on the current signup bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 bonus. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

Bet $5, Score $200 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to get some skin in the game tonight—whether that means taking the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park or the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park—there is an incredibly generous welcome offer on the table. By signing up and placing a $5 qualifying wager on any MLB matchup, you will unlock $200 in bonus bets.

Here is the best part of this strategy: the bonus is completely guaranteed. The outcome of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter. Win or lose, DraftKings will credit your account with the $200 reward the moment your bet is placed.

This payout comes as eight individual $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it allows us to spread our risk across multiple games. You can place action on the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park and still have plenty of bonus funds left over to key in on the Seattle Mariners’ late-night clash. Just remember to build your betting card carefully and use those funds, as all bonus bets expire after 7 days.

MLB Games and Betting Lines

Before we lock in our tickets, let’s look at a few MLB matchups on Sunday. Good handicapping starts with finding the right numbers, so here are the latest consensus moneyline odds and over/under totals:

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (Over/Under) Texas Rangers @ Philadelphia Phillies PHI -153 / TEX +129 8 (O -105 / U -115) Boston Red Sox @ Cincinnati Reds BOS -142 / CIN +119 8 (O -116 / U -104) Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners SEA -155 / CLE +130 7.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Texas Rangers @ Philadelphia Phillies

Down at Citizens Bank Park, the hometown Phillies are solid favorites as Jesús Luzardo takes the mound against Texas probable starter MacKenzie Gore. Philadelphia’s lineup is anchored by Alec Bohm, who has been a reliable bat with a .250 average, 3 RBIs, and a home run so far. The Rangers will try to answer with Corey Seager, who already has a home run to his name.

Boston Red Sox @ Cincinnati Reds

The Red Sox hit the road as favorites in this showdown at Great American Ball Park. Boston gives the nod to Connelly Early, while the Reds will counter with Rhett Lowder. Cincinnati brings an exciting, high-upside offense featuring the dynamic Elly De La Cruz (1 HR) and Sal Stewart, who is absolutely scorching the ball right now with a .625 average and a home run. Boston brings plenty of contact to the plate as well, led by Marcelo Mayer, who enters the contest swinging an impressive .429.

Use the Bonus for College Basketball

Customers can choose to use this bonus for the college basketball games on Sunday. The round ends with Tennesse vs. Michigan and UConn vs. Duke. Michigan is favored in the first matchup, while Duke has the edge in the final game. Once these games are over, we’ll be down to the last four teams.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Offer

Activating this welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s first pitch is a breeze. The absolute best part? No promo code is necessary during the signup process to claim your guaranteed reward.

Create an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings registration page here. You will need to register a new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, head straight to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: With your bankroll funded, place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the matchup of your choice. Whether you are backing the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cincinnati Reds, or the Seattle Mariners, simply lock in your bet.

Because this offer is fully guaranteed, your account will immediately be credited with the $200 bonus, distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets for you to use on future games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.