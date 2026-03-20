DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Miami-Tennessee, College Basketball Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got an incredible slate of college basketball games tipping off, and there is nothing better than boosting your bankroll while watching the games unfold. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code here , new players can claim a fantastic welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball game.

It is simple: just bet $5 on any matchup today and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome. Plus, users will receive a 100% boost on an NCAA Tournament winner bet.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 20, 2026

Bet $5, Get $200 CBB Bonus

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on tonight’s exciting college basketball slate, this welcome offer presents a real chance to build some momentum. When you place a qualifying wager of just $5, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings rewards this $200 as eight individual $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it allows us to spread our action across multiple college basketball matchups over the next week rather than risking it all on one single game. Just remember to use your rewards promptly, as all bonus bets will expire after 7 days of being credited to your account.

Betting Odds and Lines for Friday’s Slate

Tonight’s college basketball slate features several Top 25 programs and thrilling first-round matchups taking the court. Here are the odds for the key games on the schedule:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Utah State vs. Villanova USU -1.5 (-111) 146.5 USU -129 / VILL +108 Miami (OH) vs. #23 Tennessee TENN -12.5 (-107) 149.5 TENN -645 / M-OH +460 Northern Iowa vs. #10 St. John’s SJU -10.5 (-109) 132.5 SJU -617 / UNI +446 California Baptist vs. #17 Kansas KU -13.5 (-118) 141.5 KU -1266 / CBU +744

These neutral-site tournament games offer some fantastic handicapping angles. No. 10 St. John’s carries an elite 28-6 record into their matchup against Northern Iowa, while No. 17 Kansas looks to cover a large 13.5-point spread against a scrappy California Baptist squad.

One clash I am keeping a close eye on features No. 23 Tennessee taking on a red-hot Miami (OH) team. The RedHawks just secured an 89-79 win over SMU, pushing their record to an incredible 32-1. They have the firepower to keep things interesting against the Volunteers. Watch out for Miami forward Eian Elmer, who just dropped 23 points (shooting 6-of-9 from three-point territory), and guard Peter Suder, who stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Guide for Unlocking This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Unlocking your bonus for college basketball action is a quick and seamless process. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Sign Up: Click here to register. There is no DraftKings promo code necessary to enter when claiming this bonus. Register Your Account: Create and register your new sportsbook account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.

Once your initial deposit of $5 or more is successfully processed, your offer will be fully activated, and we will be ready to place that first $5 wager.

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