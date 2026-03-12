DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Celtics-Thunder, NBA, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the DraftKings promo code to capitalize on a new guaranteed $200 bonus offer. Betting just $5 on games like Celtics vs. Thunder or BYU vs. Houston tonight, you will unlock your reward. New users will also get a 100% profit boost for a bet on the NCAA Tournament winner. Click here to register.

New users should also check out the bonus offer with DraftKings Pick6:

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Offer

DraftKings Promo code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Verified March 12th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Overview

To capture this value, new DraftKings customers simply need to sign up and place a first-time wager of at least $5 on any game tonight. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will receive your $200 in bonuses no matter what.

DraftKings will distribute the $200 payout as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to diversify your portfolio, spreading risk across multiple player props or parlays. These bonus bets maintain a 7-day expiration window, requiring swift and strategic deployment across the NBA or college basketball landscape.

Unlock Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -7.5 / BOS +7.5 215.5 Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -4.5 / DEN +4.5 240.5

In a potential 2026 NBA Finals preview, the Oklahoma City Thunder (51-15) host the Boston Celtics. The Thunder operate with a league-best 10.8 Net Rating and a defense limiting opponents to 107.9 points per game. Offensively, they are anchored by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.7 points, 6.6 assists, 55.1% shooting), who enters tonight tied with Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-year-old NBA record of 126 consecutive games scoring 20+ points. Meanwhile, Boston arrives on a six-game win streak but will be without Jayson Tatum (Achilles management). Jaylen Brown (28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds) will shoulder the offensive load following an ejection in his last outing. With OKC laying 7.5 points and missing Jalen Williams (hamstring), targeting Gilgeous-Alexander’s historic points prop or backing a highly motivated Brown presents a logical angle.

The second highlight is a massive frontcourt clash as Nikola Jokić leads the Denver Nuggets against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are currently favored by 4.5 points, though Victor Wembanyama (24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 blocks) is listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. Jokić recently reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Denver and remains statistically dominant, averaging 28.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists on 57.4% shooting. He also boasts a 4-2 head-to-head record against Wembanyama. Given the towering 240.5 game total and Denver’s potent offense (120.4 points per game), heavily targeting Jokić’s centralized role—especially if Wembanyama sits—could be a highly effective strategy.

Thursday College Basketball Slate: BYU vs. Houston and TCU vs. Kansas

Beyond the NBA, college basketball presents another analytical avenue to deploy your bonuses. With the 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets currently active throughout March, bettors can turn their attention to pivotal collegiate matchups like BYU vs. Houston and TCU vs. Kansas. Any of these games are also eligible for you to unlock the $200 in bonuses.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code

Securing this advantage requires no manual promo code. Simply follow this step-by-step sequence to activate your DraftKings offer: