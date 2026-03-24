DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Any NBA, MLB, NCAA Tournament Game

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Gear up for a fantastic sports week by signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer. The NBA regular season is in full swing, and we are only a couple days away from the return of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, with the MLB season starting this week as week. Sign up with this promo code offer to get started, and redeem your bonus from there for a busy sports week.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for $200 Bonus

Before the Nuggets and Suns tip off tonight, review the essential details of this special welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 24th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win Your $5 Wager to Claim $200 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action this week, this welcome offer provides a massive situational advantage. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, you can unlock $200 in bonus bets by placing a simple $5 wager on any eligible market. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed—you must win your qualifying wager to receive the reward, and your initial bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer.

If your $5 bet on tonight’s action is victorious, the $200 bonus will be credited to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This payout structure provides plenty of flexibility to spread your wagers across the rest of the NBA schedule, allowing you to hunt for longshot value or back heavy favorites. Just be sure to lock in those bets promptly, as all bonus bets will expire after 7 days, giving you exactly one week to capitalize on your promotional funds.

Use Your DraftKings Bonus on the NBA Tonight

Here are the current odds at DraftKings for tonight’s scheduled NBA matchups:

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns (11:00 PM ET) Spread: Nuggets -5.5 (-112) | Suns +5.5 (-108) Total: O/U 233.5 Moneyline: DEN -225 | PHX +185

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers (8:00 PM ET) Spread: Cavaliers -10.5 (-110) | Magic +10.5 (-110) Total: O/U 230.5 Moneyline: CLE -441 | ORL +340



With two compelling matchups on the schedule, bettors have great options for utilizing their promotional wagers.

The standout game features the Denver Nuggets traveling to take on the Phoenix Suns. Denver enters as a 5.5-point road favorite, backed by a blistering offense that averages 120.8 points per game on 49.4% shooting. They are anchored by the dominant Nikola Jokić, who is averaging 28.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.6 assists, and just recorded his 35th triple-double of the season during a two-game winning streak. However, the Nuggets are expressing concern over the increased physical defense Jokić is facing, and they will be without Peyton Watson (hamstring management) tonight. The Suns, meanwhile, just snapped a miserable five-game losing streak with a 120-98 rout of Toronto. They allow just 111.0 points defensively and will lean heavily on Devin Booker (25.5 points, 5.9 assists) to potentially pull off the home upset. Keep an eye on the injury report, as Phoenix is missing Dillon Brooks among others, though Royce O’Neale is probable.

In the early game, the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) are heavily favored by 10.5 points at home against the Orlando Magic (38-33). Cleveland boasts a potent +4.6 Net Rating and puts up 119.0 points per night, fueled by Donovan Mitchell’s explosive 28.0 points per game. The Cavs are riding a three-game win streak, though they are missing Jarrett Allen inside. The real story here is the Orlando injury report. The Magic will need massive offensive production from Paolo Banchero (22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds), but he will be flying solo tonight. Franz Wagner (21.3 points) is officially OUT, alongside Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, and Anthony Black.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started before the Orlando Magic take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET is a straightforward process. To claim your bonus, follow these simple steps—and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up.

To get the ball rolling ahead of tonight’s matchups, simply click through to the sportsbook and create and register an account with standard personal information. This will include basic details to verify your identity and ensure you are legally permitted to wager in your state.

Once your new profile is verified and active, you will need to fund your account. Simply deposit at least $5 using one of the secure methods provided by the platform. Completing this initial deposit officially activates the offer on your account. From there, all that is left to do is place your qualifying $5 wager on the Nuggets, Suns, Cavaliers, or any other eligible NBA market to unlock your chance at $200 in bonus bets.