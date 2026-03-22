DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Any CBB Tournament Games

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer in time for all NCAA Tournament games today. Sign up with this welcome offer to receive a bonus to use on Sunday’s CBB games, which start at 12:10 p.m. ET and carry on for the rest of the day.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this offer is a highly efficient way to dive into today’s college basketball odds. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on any market with consensus odds of -500 or longer, you position yourself for a massive reward. However, we put a lot of stock in making smart initial reads because this bonus is not guaranteed; your first wager must be a winning bet to trigger the payout. Finding the right situational spot on the board is critical to securing the bonus.

If your qualifying bet grades as a winner, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bet tokens. This segmented structure is a dream for bettors, giving you the flexibility to spread your exposure across multiple college basketball games over the coming week rather than sinking it all into a single longshot. Just remember to deploy your capital efficiently, as these bonus bets will officially expire seven days after issuance.

Best Way to Use DraftKings Bonus on NCAA Games Today

Here are the spreads and totals for today’s premier college basketball matchups available on the board:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline #10 St. John’s @ #17 Kansas SJU -3.5 (-108) / KU +3.5 (-112) 144.5 (O -108 / U -112) SJU -166 / KU +140 #23 Tennessee @ #9 Virginia TENN -1.5 (+102) / UVA +1.5 (-122) 137.5 (O -108 / U -112) TENN -118 / UVA -102

Today’s schedule features a pair of high-leverage Second Round clashes. At 5:15 p.m. ET, the #5 seed St. John’s Red Storm face the #4 seeded Kansas Jayhawks. St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor transferred from Kansas after Bill Self revamped his frontcourt. Now the reigning Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Ejiofor is coming off a double-double (11 rebounds, 4 blocks) and anchors Rick Pitino’s transfer-heavy squad. He’ll be challenged by Kansas freshman guard Darryn Peterson, a projected top NBA pick who has a ton of talent and scoring ability.

At 6:10 p.m. ET, the #23 Tennessee Volunteers battle the #9 Virginia Cavaliers. First-year UVA coach Ryan Odom leans on transfer guard Jacari White, who exploded for 26 points off the bench on 83.3% shooting (6-of-8 from deep) against Wright State. Tennessee counters with Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who dropped 29 points and 9 assists in the opening round against Miami (Ohio), tying a school tournament record for threes. We’ve seen time and time again that elite guard play dictates the pace, setting up a fascinating stylistic clash against Virginia’s stout defense.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing this value is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no manual DraftKings promo code is necessary to claim your bonus. Simply navigate to the DraftKings platform and begin the registration process. You will need to create your new account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity.

Once your account is successfully registered and verified, it is time to fund your bankroll. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. After your deposit clears, place your qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer to officially activate the offer. If your read is correct and the bet wins, you will unlock your $200 in rewards to aggressively target the rest of the college basketball slate.