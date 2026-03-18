DraftKings Promo Code for March Madness Claims $200 Bonus on Any Tournament Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New bettors looking to capitalize on the NCAA Tournament can use the latest DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $200 instant bonus. By placing a $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament game, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet wins. Click here to redeem this offer. You don’t need a code as using the link below will automatically trigger the offer.

As an added layer of value throughout the month of March, DraftKings is also giving users a 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets. March Madness is already underway, but the round of 64 tips off on Thursday. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Bonus Last Verified On March 18, 2026

For new DraftKings customers looking to build their bankroll during the college basketball slate, this promotion provides an excellent starting point. To qualify, you must place a minimum $5 wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; your qualifying bet must win to trigger the $200 reward.

If your wager is successful, the $200 in bonus bets is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your action across multiple games. These bonus bets will expire after seven days, giving you up to a week to utilize them before they are removed from your account.

How to Bet on the NCAA Tournament

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NCAA Tournament with DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the First Four games or any other available market. This will trigger a $200 instant bonus. This is the perfect way for players to secure bonus bets ahead of March Madness. We also recommend checking out the different parlays available for the NCAA Tournament:

All-American Buckets: Darius Acuff Jr. to score 25+ points, Cameron Boozer to score 25+ points, Jeremy Fears to score 20+ points and Braden Smith to score 15+ points (+1037)

Darius Acuff Jr. to score 25+ points, Cameron Boozer to score 25+ points, Jeremy Fears to score 20+ points and Braden Smith to score 15+ points (+1037) One of One: All the #1 Seeds to reach the Final Four (+1396)

All the #1 Seeds to reach the Final Four (+1396) Best in the West: Arizona, Purdue, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Miami (FL) and Villanova all to win (+383)

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the SMU Mustangs vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks matchup is a completely streamlined process. No promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to take advantage of this promotion.

To secure your chance at $200 in bonus bets, follow these practical steps:

Register: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and secure your profile. Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Play: Place a minimum $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, your account will automatically be credited with eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the college basketball tournament.

Remember, new players will also receive a 100% profit boost on the NCAA Tournament. Apply this profit boost to a pick to win it all. DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of different ways to get in on the action.