DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Timberwolves-Thunder, NBA, CBB Games Sunday

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Enjoy a fantastic Sunday of hoops across the NBA and CBB Conference Championship games when you redeem this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up will receive a $200 bonus with a winning wager and a 100% profit boost token to use on the NCAA Conference Tournament games today.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5 on any NBA or CBB game today. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

DraftKings Promo Code for CBB, NBA Bonus

Before you place your first wager on the highly anticipated showdown between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines, review the core details of this promotional offer. It is designed to be easily accessible, giving you a chance to secure a substantial bonus from a minimal initial investment.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 15th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to dive into the college basketball slate, this offer provides a fantastic opportunity to hunt for longshot value while building a bankroll. To qualify, you simply need to place a $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer—such as backing a point spread or moneyline in the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines showdown. It goes without saying that we put a lot of stock in finding good spots, because this bonus is not guaranteed; your initial $5 wager must settle as a win to trigger the $200 reward, adding a fun layer of sweat to your first college hoops bet.

If your qualifying wager cashes, the $200 payout is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. We love this favorable structure because it allows you to spread your exposure across multiple games and futures prices rather than tying up your entire bonus on a single outcome. Just remember to deploy your capital efficiently, as all bonus bets expire after 7 days.

Purdue vs. Michigan Preview via DraftKings

The #18 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (23-8) clash with the #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (29-2) on March 15, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Big Ten Tournament Championship on the line. The Purdue Boilermakers, coming in as the No. 7 seed, have engineered a massive tournament resurgence to reach a 3-0 record in postseason conference play, upsetting heavily ranked opponents like Nebraska along the way.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines sit at 2-0 in the tournament, riding a 19-1 regular-season conference record and a two-game winning streak highlighted by incredible late-game composure. This matchup delivers a classic narrative of a battle-tested underdog facing a powerhouse favorite looking for its second straight Big Ten Tournament crown.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Wolverines Spread +6.5 (-108) -6.5 (-112) Moneyline +240 -298 Total Points Over 149.5 (-108) Under 149.5 (-112)

Odds as of March 15, 2026 from DraftKings.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this bonus ahead of the Big Ten championship clash is a quick and straightforward process. In fact, no promo code is necessary to take advantage of this promotion.

Follow these simple steps to get into the action: