DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Timberwolves-Thunder, NBA, CBB Games Sunday

Enjoy a fantastic Sunday of hoops across the NBA and CBB Conference Championship games when you redeem this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up will receive a $200 bonus with a winning wager and a 100% profit boost token to use on the NCAA Conference Tournament games today.
Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5 on any NBA or CBB game today. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.
DraftKings Promo Code for CBB, NBA Bonus
Before you place your first wager on the highly anticipated showdown between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines, review the core details of this promotional offer. It is designed to be easily accessible, giving you a chance to secure a substantial bonus from a minimal initial investment.
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|March 15th, 2026
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets
For new DraftKings customers looking to dive into the college basketball slate, this offer provides a fantastic opportunity to hunt for longshot value while building a bankroll. To qualify, you simply need to place a $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer—such as backing a point spread or moneyline in the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines showdown. It goes without saying that we put a lot of stock in finding good spots, because this bonus is not guaranteed; your initial $5 wager must settle as a win to trigger the $200 reward, adding a fun layer of sweat to your first college hoops bet.
If your qualifying wager cashes, the $200 payout is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. We love this favorable structure because it allows you to spread your exposure across multiple games and futures prices rather than tying up your entire bonus on a single outcome. Just remember to deploy your capital efficiently, as all bonus bets expire after 7 days.
Purdue vs. Michigan Preview via DraftKings
The #18 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (23-8) clash with the #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (29-2) on March 15, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Big Ten Tournament Championship on the line. The Purdue Boilermakers, coming in as the No. 7 seed, have engineered a massive tournament resurgence to reach a 3-0 record in postseason conference play, upsetting heavily ranked opponents like Nebraska along the way.
Meanwhile, the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines sit at 2-0 in the tournament, riding a 19-1 regular-season conference record and a two-game winning streak highlighted by incredible late-game composure. This matchup delivers a classic narrative of a battle-tested underdog facing a powerhouse favorite looking for its second straight Big Ten Tournament crown.
Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|Purdue Boilermakers
|Michigan Wolverines
|Spread
|+6.5 (-108)
|-6.5 (-112)
|Moneyline
|+240
|-298
|Total Points
|Over 149.5 (-108)
|Under 149.5 (-112)
Odds as of March 15, 2026 from DraftKings.
How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this bonus ahead of the Big Ten championship clash is a quick and straightforward process. In fact, no promo code is necessary to take advantage of this promotion.
Follow these simple steps to get into the action:
- Register a New Account: Head over to DraftKings and begin by creating a new account. During the sign-up process, you will need to enter standard personal information—such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to securely verify your identity.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your registration is complete and your account is active, navigate to the cashier section. You will need to deposit at least $5 into your account using one of the sportsbook’s many secure payment methods.
- Activate the Offer: By successfully completing that initial $5 deposit, your offer will automatically activate. You are now ready to place your qualifying wager on the Purdue Boilermakers, the Michigan Wolverines, or any other market on the board with odds of -500 or longer.