DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Knicks-Rockets, NBA + MLB Games

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Start diving into a full slate of MLB games tonight when you redeem the DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who claim this offer will be able to take home a generous bonus to use on any MLB game today, including the Yankees vs. Mariners matchup in Seattle.







Set up your new account and place a wager for at least $5. This will redeem a $200 bonus, which will come over in the form of eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Bonus Tuesday

Before the first pitch between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, eligible bettors can claim a guaranteed welcome bonus. Getting started with DraftKings ahead of this non-conference game in Seattle is straightforward, and you won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock your rewards for this matchup.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 31st, 2026 .

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for MLB Games Today

Savvy bettors know that building a bankroll early in the season is crucial for chasing value later on. New DraftKings customers can claim an instant and guaranteed boost for the upcoming matchup between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. By registering a new account and placing a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. Whether you are backing Max Fried on the mound for the Yankees or supporting Logan Gilbert and the Mariners, this reward activates the moment your initial bet is placed, completely independent of the game’s final outcome.

Once the promotion is triggered, the $200 bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure provides plenty of flexibility to look for a high-value longshot or explore different betting markets and game props across the DraftKings platform. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so be sure to put them in play within a week of claiming this exciting welcome offer.

Use DraftKings MLB Bonus on Yankees vs Mariners

The New York Yankees (3-1) travel to face the Seattle Mariners (3-2) in an early-season matchup in Seattle, WA. The game is scheduled to get underway on March 31, 2026, at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet Type New York Yankees Seattle Mariners Moneyline -115 -105 Total Over 7 (-105) Under 7 (-115) Runline -1.5 (+153) +1.5 (-186)

Odds as of March 31, 2026 from DraftKings.

It is never too early to look at how current trends might impact futures prices down the road, but for now, our focus is on finding an edge in the odds. Looking at the start of the 2026 regular season, the New York Yankees have found early comfort on the road, starting the season 3-1 despite having all four games on the road. The Seattle Mariners counter with a 3-2 record, all at home, which is a stretch that already includes one walkoff win and one comeback victory.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of this matchup between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners is a quick and seamless process. The best part of this promotion is that no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to unlock your rewards.

To secure your bonus before the first pitch, simply follow these steps: