DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Any NBA, MLB CBB Tournament Game

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer in time for the 10 game NBA slate of games tonight, highlighted by the Lakers vs. Pistons and Spurs vs. Heat. Sign up with this promo code offer to get started, and redeem your bonus from there.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NCAAB Bonus

Getting started with this exclusive sportsbook offer is a quick and straightforward process. Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons tip off, review the essential details of the welcome promotion below to ensure you are ready to claim your instant bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 23rd, 2026

Because there is no manual code required to unlock this promotion, simply creating your new account and placing the qualifying wager on tonight’s matchup will automatically trigger your reward.

DraftKings Promo Code: Instant $200 in Bonus Bets

This exclusive offer is strictly for new DraftKings customers looking to dive into tonight’s NBA slate. To qualify, simply create your account and place a first cash wager of at least $5 on the Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons matchup. It does stand to reason that you should double-check your slip, as your qualifying wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet is locked in, the reward is both instant and guaranteed.

The $200 in bonus bets is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to easily spread your wagers across multiple games, hunt for a profitable longshot, or explore different betting markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so be sure to utilize all eight of your $25 tokens within a week to maximize the value of your welcome offer.

Use DraftKings NBA Bonus on Lakers vs Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers travel to face the Detroit Pistons in a highly anticipated regular-season matchup scheduled to tip off on March 23, 2026, at 07:00 PM EDT. The Detroit Pistons enter the contest sitting comfortably at 51-19, currently holding the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they are facing a red-hot Los Angeles Lakers squad boasting a 46-25 record and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Lakers vs Pistons Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Lakers Detroit Pistons Spread -2.5 (-102) +2.5 (-118) Moneyline -130 +110 Total Points Over 226.5 (-105) Under 226.5 (-115)

Odds as of March 23, 2026 from DraftKings odds.

When analyzing the recent trends between these two teams, surface-level history points toward the home team, as the Detroit Pistons have won their last three games against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, we put a lot of stock into situational context, and the Lakers have proven to be a formidable visiting team lately, winning their last four road games against opponents with a winning record. More importantly, Los Angeles is riding a dominant nine-game winning streak and leads the league with a staggering 76% clutch win percentage.

Looking at their performance metrics this season, the Detroit Pistons have been highly effective on their home floor. Detroit averages 117.40 points per game, fueled by strong passing that generates 27.10 assists per game. They also pull down 45.83 rebounds and maintain a solid 52.8% Total Rebound Percentage, helping them limit opponents to just 109.50 points per game at home.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Lakers have displayed an incredibly efficient offense when playing away from home. The Lakers are scoring 116.50 points per road game while shooting an excellent 50.0% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc. Despite their scoring abilities, Los Angeles allows 114.90 opponent points per game on the road. With a Total Rebound Percentage of 49.9%, the Lakers will need to match Detroit’s intensity on the glass.

The Odds-Driven Perspective: We’ve seen time and time again that late-breaking roster news dictates market movement, and this game is heavily impacted by player status. The Detroit Pistons are facing a massive test without star guard Cade Cunningham, who is out with a collapsed lung, alongside injuries to Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser. Conversely, the Los Angeles Lakers caught a massive break when the NBA rescinded Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul, clearing him to play tonight. While the Lakers are managing questionable tags for Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Maxi Kleber, their depth has stepped up—highlighted by recent trade acquisition Luke Kennard hitting a clutch game-winner.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons matchup is a seamless process. Because no manual promo code is necessary to be entered, you can easily unlock this promotion by following a few simple steps before the action gets underway.

First, you will need to create and register a new DraftKings sportsbook account. During the registration process, the platform will prompt you to enter standard personal information—like your full name, date of birth, physical address, and email—to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal betting requirements.

Once your new account is fully set up and verified, the final step to activate the offer is to fund your bankroll. Navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. After your initial deposit successfully processes, simply place your qualifying $5 wager on the Los Angeles Lakers or Detroit Pistons. As soon as your bet is placed, your $200 in bonus bets will instantly appear in your account, ready to be deployed.