DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Any MLB or NBA Games

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a generous sign-up bonus for all MLB games today, including the Yankees-Mariners and Guardians-Dodgers.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for MLB Bonus

Getting started with DraftKings is simple, and you won’t need to track down a specific promo code to unlock your rewards for tonight’s slate. Whether you are backing the Dodgers or the Yankees, claiming your bonus is just a quick qualifying bet away.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 bonus. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win Your First $5 Bet to Claim $200 in Bonuses

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the perfect tool for bettors who want to maximize their returns on tonight’s action. We put a lot of stock in finding the right angles, and here, the angle is simple: place your first cash wager of $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are laying the juice with a heavy favorite or looking for a live longshot, your initial wager just needs to meet that minimum odds threshold.

It does stand to reason that you should pick your spot carefully, because this welcome bonus is not guaranteed—you must win your qualifying wager to unlock the reward. If your $5 bet cashes, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. This comes as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your exposure across multiple matchups. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so use them to attack the consensus odds efficiently over the next week.

MLB Odds, Preview Monday Night via DraftKings

Matchup Scheduled Time (EST) Moneyline Odds Total (Over/Under) New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners March 30, 2026 at 9:40 PM SEA -112 / NYY -108 O/U 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Dodgers March 30, 2026 at 10:10 PM LAD -199 / CLE +163 O/U 8.5 (O -120 / U +100)

It is never too early to look at how these early matchups will impact futures prices, and tonight’s card offers some fascinating situational spots. The oddsmakers have the Yankees and Mariners nearly dead even, with Seattle sitting at -112 and New York at -108. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton brings a scorching .500 average and a 1.25 OPS into this matchup. Seattle counters with Luke Raley (team-leading 6 RBIs, 1.262 OPS) and Randy Arozarena (.308 AVG, .962 OPS).

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are heavy -199 moneyline favorites against the Guardians. Los Angeles boasts a terrifying lineup with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. But if you are hunting for value, Cleveland at +163 offers tremendous upside as an underdog. Keep an eye on Chase DeLauter, who has been seeing the ball brilliantly with a .353 average, 5 RBIs, and an explosive 1.412 OPS across 17 at-bats.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Getting set up and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s MLB slate is a seamless process. Whether you’re targeting the undefeated Yankees or hunting for value with the Guardians, here is how you can get in on the action:

Register Your Account: Head over to the DraftKings platform to create a new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to successfully verify your identity. Most importantly, no promo code is necessary to claim this offer.

Head over to the DraftKings platform to create a new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to successfully verify your identity. Most importantly, no promo code is necessary to claim this offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.

Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the upcoming MLB non-conference matchups and place your initial $5 wager. You can back probable pitchers like Ryan Weathers for the Yankees, Parker Messick for the Guardians, or choose any other eligible market.

As long as you are a first-time user who completes these steps, your offer will automatically be activated.