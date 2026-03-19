DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Any March Madness Late Game

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We’re ready to rev up the postseason engine. If you’re looking to back a heavy favorite or ride a Cinderella story, our exclusive DraftKings promo code unlocks a massive welcome offer for the upcoming Penn Quakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini college basketball clash and other March Madness matchups.







New players who bet just $5 will get a $200 bonus in bonus bets—provided your initial wager settles as a win. Plus, to keep the madness humming throughout March, DraftKings is handing users a 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets, giving you the ultimate firepower to lock in your championship predictions.

DraftKings Promo Code for March Madness Late Games Thursday

Before you lock in your wagers for this postseason showdown, take a moment to review the essential details of our exclusive welcome bonus:

Let’s smash the details so you know exactly what you’re getting. For new DraftKings customers looking to dive into the college basketball slate, this offer is a surefire way to build your bankroll. Just place a minimum $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. If your team slams the door and your bet wins, you’ll instantly score $200 in bonus bets. Keep in mind, this payout isn’t guaranteed—you’ve got to pick a winner.

If your fearless forecast hits, the $200 reward is delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets. You’ll have plenty of ammo to spread across the remainder of the tournament, but don’t sit on them too long. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, so make sure you deploy them while the action is hot.

Penn Quakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Odds & Analysis

Oddsmakers are projecting a heavily one-sided affair, installing the Fighting Illini as commanding 25.5-point favorites against the spread. The sheer disparity shows on the moneyline, where Illinois sits at a steep -7692 to win outright compared to Penn at +2200. Illinois holds a 6-0 all-time historical edge over the Quakers and boasts superior size and high-major talent. However, desperation figures to kick in for an underdog Penn squad riding a six-game winning streak. The Quakers are fueled by junior forward TJ Power, who ripped into Yale for 44 points and 14 rebounds in the Ivy League final. A major variable to watch is the health of Penn’s leading scorer, Illinois native Ethan Roberts (17 PPG), who is currently dealing with a concussion.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Offer

Getting started and claiming your bonus for the Penn vs. Illinois matchup is a quick and seamless process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up.

To unlock the promotion, simply follow the provided links to the sportsbook and create your new DraftKings account. You will need to register with standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Once your account is active, head over to the cashier to fund your bankroll.

You must deposit at least $5 using one of the available secure methods. As soon as that qualifying deposit clears and your initial winning wager settles, the bonus offer will be automatically credited to your account, leaving you fully loaded to dominate the college basketball betting board.