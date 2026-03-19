DraftKings March Madness Promo Code: Get $200 College Basketball Bonus + Future Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By unlocking the latest DraftKings March Madness promo code offer, new users can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome bonus ahead of the next college basketball game. With exciting NCAA Tournament matchups tipping off tonight—including the #1 Duke Blue Devils taking on the Siena Saints and the #21 North Carolina Tar Heels facing the VCU Rams—you can simply register a new account here and place a $5 wager on any game to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Plus, throughout March, users will also receive a 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets, making tonight the perfect opportunity to maximize your potential payouts on the hardwood.

Details for the Best DraftKings March Madness Promo Code Offer

Before we dive into the handicapping for tonight’s exciting matchups, here is a quick overview of the current welcome bonus. Getting started is simple, and you will not have to worry about tracking down any special codes to lock in your rewards.

DraftKings March Madness Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 19, 2026

How the Promo Works

Exclusive to new customers, this DraftKings promo code offers an exciting way to dive into tonight’s college basketball slate. To get in on the action, just place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. The result doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed.

That $200 bonus is distributed directly to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it provides fantastic flexibility, allowing us to spread our promotional wagers across multiple college hoops matchups throughout the opening weekend. Be sure to plan your bets accordingly, as all bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Games for the DraftKings Promo

Here is a look at the spread and total lines for today’s college basketball games to help you use your promo effectively:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Siena Saints vs. #1 Duke Blue Devils Duke -27.5 (-114) / Siena +27.5 (-106) 135.5 (O -112 / U -108) VCU Rams vs. #21 North Carolina Tar Heels UNC -2.5 (-109) / VCU +2.5 (-110) 151.5 (O -112 / U -108) Texas Longhorns vs. BYU Cougars BYU -2.5 (-110) / Texas +2.5 (-110) 157.5 (O -110 / U -110) Texas A&M Aggies vs. #22 Saint Mary’s Gaels SMC -3 (-110) / TXAM +3 (-110) 147.5 (O -106 / U -114) Saint Louis Billikens vs. Georgia Bulldogs UGA -2.5 (-104) / SLU +2.5 (-116) 168.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Jon Scheyer and the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils (32-2), enter Greenville as massive 27.5-point favorites against Siena. A much tighter contest awaits in that same bracket, where the #21 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-8) are slim 2.5-point favorites against the VCU Rams.

Out West in Portland, the Texas Longhorns are set for a physical showdown against BYU. Texas is riding high off a thrilling First Four victory, where they leaned heavily on guard Tramon Mark—who hit the game-winner and is averaging 14.88 points per game—alongside Chendall Weaver, who is dominating the glass with an impressive 10.0 rebounds per game.

Grab $200 Bonus with This DraftKings March Madness Promo Code Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process, and best of all, no promo code is necessary to unlock the rewards. Just follow click here and follow these simple steps to get in the trenches with us:

Create your account: Begin by registering a new account on the DraftKings platform. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth.

Begin by registering a new account on the DraftKings platform. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Make a qualifying deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure methods to fund your account safely and easily.

Once your account is set up and verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure methods to fund your account safely and easily. Activate the offer: After your $5 minimum deposit is complete, the promotional offer will automatically activate on your new account, leaving you ready to wager on March Madness.

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