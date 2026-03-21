DraftKings College Basketball Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus + 100% Tournament Boost

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There is nothing better than the thrill of surviving and advancing in March, except maybe cashing a winning ticket along the way. If you are looking to build your bankroll ahead of the college basketball slate, the latest DraftKings promo code offer is exactly what we need. When new users sign up here and place a $5 wager on any of today’s matchups, they will get $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

Plus, to make the postseason even sweeter, DraftKings is giving users a 100% boost on an NCAAB winner bet.

DraftKings Promo Code Releases $200 Bonus and Profit Boost

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Future Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 20, 2026

Unpacking the DraftKings Promo Code Details

We are in this together, so let’s break down exactly how this DraftKings promo code works before you lock in your handicapping for tonight. This welcome offer is exclusively for new customers looking to capitalize on the college basketball slate.

Once you deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager, you are set for nice pay day. The $200 bonus is awarded no matter the result.

It is paid out as eight separate $25 tickets. I love this setup because it allows us to spread our risk and build some exotic bets across multiple games this week. Just remember to put them to work quickly, as these bonus bets expire after 7 days and will be removed from your account if unused.

NCAAB Games and Betting Lines on Friday

Before we build our betting slips, let’s look at the odds for some of the top matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Akron Zips @ #20 Texas Tech Red Raiders TTU -7.5 154.5 Wright State Raiders @ #9 Virginia Cavaliers UVA -17.5 145.5 Miami (OH) RedHawks @ #23 Tennessee Volunteers TENN -11.5 148.5 Iowa Hawkeyes @ Clemson Tigers IOWA -2.5 129.5

Matchups to Watch

The most heavily debated matchup on the board is the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes taking on the No. 8 Clemson Tigers. Despite being the lower seed, Iowa is laying 2.5 points. With Clemson missing key frontcourt pieces like Carter Welling and Zac Foster to ACL injuries, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz is primed for a big game. The total is set at a low 129.5, so expect a defensive, grind-it-out battle.

Another game I am watching closely sends the red-hot Miami (OH) RedHawks up against the #23 Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols are hefty 11.5-point favorites, but do not sleep on Miami’s Eian Elmer. The kid just dropped 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting—including an incredibly efficient 6-of-9 from beyond the arc—in just 24 minutes during their First Four victory.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo for CBB

Taking advantage of this sportsbook bonus is quick, easy, and requires no complicated hoops to jump through. Absolutely no promo code is necessary to be entered to claim your reward.

To get started and activate the offer, simply follow these steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account here . You will just need to provide standard personal information—like your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to securely verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ many safe and secure transfer methods. Place Your Wager: That minimum $5 deposit officially activates the offer on your account. Now, you are all set to browse the college basketball odds, trust your handicapping, and place your bet.

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