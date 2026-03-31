DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Scores $300 NBA, MLB Guaranteed Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer is a perfect way to gear up for tonight’s NBA and MLB action. Make a $5 wager on games like Cavaliers vs. Lakers and Yankees vs. Mariners to get $300 in bonus bets credited to your account instantly. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For $300 Betting Bonus

This sign-up offer provides a highly accessible way to scale your betting portfolio. Here is a clear breakdown of the welcome bonus parameters:

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 bonus guaranteed Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Confirmed March 31st, 2026

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Secure $300 in Bonus Bets

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers in Arkansas, this introductory offer is an optimal tool for adding low-risk capital to tonight’s NBA and MLB schedules. To get started, fund your account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any game.

Unlike standard promotions that require a winning ticket, this payout is fully guaranteed. Once your qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets. This format provides excellent structural flexibility, allowing you to bet across different sports available within the app. Bettors must monitor their accounts closely, as these bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window. You have exactly one week to deploy these promotional funds.

DraftKings NBA Odds Tonight

Analyzing implied totals and team efficiency metrics is the best way to identify value on tonight’s board. Here is the current landscape for the evening’s primary matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Phoenix Suns @ Orlando Magic ORL -1.5 224.5 Toronto Raptors @ Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 220.5 New York Knicks @ Houston Rockets NYK -1.5 217.5 Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -2.5 236.5

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers Bettors seeking an offensive showcase should look directly at the massive 236.5 total set for Cleveland and Los Angeles. The Cavaliers enter the contest averaging a highly efficient 119.4 points per game on 48.0% shooting from the floor. This production is heavily driven by Donovan Mitchell, who posts an elite 28.0 points and 5.7 assists per game. The Lakers counter with an offense generating 116.7 points per night, anchored by LeBron James producing 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. With a tight 2.5-point spread favoring Los Angeles, the data suggests a high-pace, back-and-forth scoring environment.

New York Knicks @ Houston Rockets For a stark contrast in pace, the Knicks and Rockets offer the lowest total on the slate at 217.5, projecting as a grind-it-out defensive battle. The underlying metrics support this: Houston allows just 110.1 points per game to opponents, while New York yields only 110.5. Despite these stout defensive ratings, both teams feature dynamic isolation scorers. Jalen Brunson paces the Knicks with 26.3 points and 6.7 assists per game, while the Rockets lean heavily on center Alperen Sengun, who commands the paint with 20.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest. The Knicks currently sit as narrow 1.5-point road favorites.

Upcoming MLB Matchups

Once you have secured your guaranteed bonus bets from the NBA slate, you can also pivot your attention to the baseball diamond. DraftKings offers extensive run line, moneyline, and player prop markets for upcoming Major League Baseball series. Key upcoming matchups to monitor include:

Rangers vs. Orioles

Red Sox vs. Astros

Yankees vs. Marlins

Giants vs. Padres

Guardians vs. Dodgers

Applying your bonus bets to these MLB matchups allows you to diversify your betting portfolio across multiple sports.

Sign-Up Steps With DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer

Securing your guaranteed welcome bonus is a seamless, step-by-step process. No specific promo code needs to be typed in to unlock this reward. Simply follow these instructions:

Create an Account: Click here to open your new account. You will be required to input standard personal information—such as your legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to securely verify your identity. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your profile is fully verified, access the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of the sportsbook’s approved and encrypted payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: With an active and funded account, navigate to the NBA or MLB betting markets. Place your initial $5 wager on any eligible game.

Because this offer is guaranteed, simply meeting these activation requirements and placing your qualifying bet will immediately trigger the $300 bonus payout to your account.