DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NCAA Tournament

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New DraftKings users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Iowa State Cyclones by utilizing the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code. When you sign up and place a qualifying $5 wager on this highly anticipated postseason matchup, you will receive $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code for College Basketball

Before tip-off between the Tennessee Volunteers and Iowa State Cyclones, it is essential to know exactly what this welcome offer entails. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users a fantastic opportunity to maximize their potential return during this critical stage of the postseason.

All it takes to get started is a qualifying $5 wager on this exciting college basketball matchup. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings will reward you with $300 in bonus bets to use on future action. The best part is how accessible the promotion is, requiring absolutely no manual codes to be entered during registration.

Here is a quick breakdown of the DraftKings offer details:

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code

The latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code presents an excellent opportunity for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the current college basketball slate. By placing a qualifying $5 wager on any matchup—such as the upcoming showdown between the Tennessee Volunteers and Iowa State Cyclones—you can unlock $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; your initial wager must be victorious in order to claim the reward. Additionally, your qualifying bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer to be eligible for the promotion.

If your first bet is a winner, DraftKings will credit your account with the $300 bonus. This bonus distribution format is ideal for college basketball fans, allowing you to spread your bonus wagers across multiple games and different betting markets throughout the week. Be sure to use them while the action is hot, as these bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Use the DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code

The 23rd-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (22-11) will hit the hardwood against the 6th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (27-7) in a highly anticipated postseason clash on March 28, 2026, at 02:10 UTC. Both squads arrive with momentum, each carrying a two-game winning streak in postseason play. Iowa State represents the Big 12 as a top-tier offensive contender, while the Volunteers bring battle-tested Southeastern Conference toughness to the court. This top-25 showdown promises massive implications as both teams look to advance deeper into the postseason.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Iowa State Cyclones Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Tennessee Volunteers Iowa State Cyclones Spread +4.5 (-115) -4.5 (-105) Moneyline +154 -185 Total Points Over 139.5 (-108) Under 139.5 (-112)

Iowa State enters this matchup as the betting favorite, backed by a blistering postseason offense that is averaging 95.0 points per game with a dominant +26.5 point differential. The Cyclones have been extremely efficient, featuring a balanced attack led by Milan Momcilovic’s 18.5 points per game and Killyan Toure, who is adding 17.5 points on 59.1% shooting. Tamin Lipsey continues to facilitate effectively, contributing 14.5 points and 6.0 assists per night.

On the other side of the court, the Tennessee Volunteers present a formidable defensive challenge, allowing a stingy 64.0 points per game to their opponents. Offensively, they are scoring 78.5 points per contest, largely fueled by Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who has been carrying the load with a phenomenal 25.0 points and 7.5 assists per game in 37 average minutes of action.

How to Activate the DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your promotion ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers and Iowa State Cyclones matchup is a seamless process. The best part? No manual DraftKings Arkansas promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to take advantage of this bonus.

To activate the offer, simply follow these quick steps: