DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Games This Week

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New sports bettors can use the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat. By simply registering a new account and placing a qualifying $5 wager on this game, new players will instantly receive $300 in bonus bets to use across the sportsbook.







Additionally, because this game tips off in March, users taking advantage of this specific sign-up offer will also unlock a 100% profit boost to use on the upcoming NCAA Tournament winner.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code for NBA

Before the Miami Heat host the San Antonio Spurs in front of the 19,600-seat crowd at the Kaseya Center, new bettors can review the details of this special welcome offer below. Securing your bonus is simple, and you won’t even need to remember a specific code to get started.

For “new DraftKings customers” looking to bet in on tonight’s NBA slate, claiming this offer is incredibly straightforward. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat matchup, you will unlock an instant and guaranteed $300 in bonus bets.

To ensure your initial bet qualifies for the promotion, your selection must simply be placed on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are backing the Heat to defend their home floor or taking the Spurs to pull off a road victory, your bonus will be credited to your account as soon as your bet is placed, regardless of the final score.

The $300 reward is paid out as twelve separate $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to spread your action across multiple matchups or different betting markets throughout the week. It is important to note that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will want to make sure you utilize all twelve tokens within a week of claiming this generous DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer.

Use DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code on San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat

The San Antonio Spurs (53-18) travel to take on the Miami Heat (38-33) at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, on March 23, 2026, at 07:00 PM EDT. Fans can catch this matchup broadcast live on Peacock and FDSSW as both teams take the floor for their 72nd game of the regular season.

The Spurs have recently clinched their first playoff berth since 2019 and currently sit comfortably in second place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Heat are battling to secure their postseason positioning, sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference as they try to snap a four-game losing skid and avoid falling deeper into Play-In tournament territory.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Odds & Analysis

Looking at recent series history, the Miami Heat have controlled the rivalry of late, boasting a 5-1 (.833) record against the San Antonio Spurs over their last six games. However, these two teams are trending in sharply different directions. The surging Spurs are riding a five-game winning streak (21-2 since February 1) and boast a robust team Net Rate of 7.3.

San Antonio dominates the glass, grabbing 52.1% of available rebounds, and is generating 119.00 points and 27.60 assists per game on the road. The Spurs are also fueled by incredible fan support; a recent viral video attempting to insult the fanbase was quickly flipped into a massive point of cultural pride, with the “familia” turning out in “Crazy Hispanic Fan” T-shirts to loudly rally behind the team.

Conversely, the Miami Heat boast a highly productive offense at the Kaseya Center, averaging 120.30 points and 28.70 assists per game at home. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra recently described the team as being in “pain” during their current slide.

Miami carries a 3.1 Net Rate for the season but has allowed 117.20 points per game to visiting opponents. For bettors eyeing the totals, a notable trend reveals that the over has hit in 4 of the San Antonio Spurs’ last 20 games when facing bottom-tier scoring defenses.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer

Securing your bonus for the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat matchup is a quick and seamless process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to claim this reward. Just follow the simple steps below to get your account ready before tip-off at the Kaseya Center: