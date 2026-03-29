DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Michigan-Tennessee, CBB, MLB Games

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We’re diving straight into a massive March hardwood clash, and if you’re looking for the ultimate betting edge, we’ve got the story for you. As the Tennessee Volunteers step onto the court to battle the Michigan Wolverines, new players can activate a massive welcome offer by claiming the DraftKings Arkansas promo code.







Here is the fearless forecast for your bankroll: simply sign up and place a $5 wager on this Volunteers-Wolverines showdown, and you will instantly receive a $300 bonus guaranteed to use on future games. That’s right—win or lose, the bonus is yours.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code for College Basketball

Getting in on the college basketball action is easier than ever with this exclusive sign-up bonus. Whether you are backing the high-scoring Wolverines or trusting the gritty Volunteers to slam the door on defense, here is a quick breakdown of the offer details before tip-off:

This straightforward promotion is our lock of the week for adding extra stakes to your college hoops viewing experience. Meet the basic requirements outlined above, place your qualifying $5 wager on the Tennessee vs. Michigan matchup, and enjoy the game knowing you have a guaranteed $300 payout waiting to be unleashed.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Guaranteed in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to dive into the thrilling college basketball slate, this promotional offer provides the ultimate cheat code to build your bankroll. When you sign up and place a minimum $5 wager on the action, you unlock $300 in bonus bets guaranteed. Forget sweating out the final buzzer—your initial qualifying wager does not need to settle as a win to receive the promotional payout.

To be eligible for the offer, your qualifying wager simply needs to be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet is locked in, DraftKings will credit your account with the $300 reward. This structure allows you to spread your promotional funds across multiple college basketball matchups rather than risking it all on a single game.

Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after seven days, so we want to smash the board and use them while your betting momentum is humming.

Use DraftKings Arkansas College Basketball Promo Code on Tennessee Volunteers vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines have been an absolute juggernaut offensively throughout the tournament, humming to the tune of 95.3 points per game while dismantling opponents by an average margin of 19.0 points.

Meanwhile, the rebound-minded Volunteers will look to dictate the pace with their stifling defense, having allowed an average of just 63.3 points per game in their recent stretch of victories.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis

The betting markets clearly favor the highly ranked Michigan Wolverines, installing them as decisive -355 moneyline favorites and laying 7.5 points on the spread. Michigan’s prolific scoring has been anchored by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is ripping into defenses for 19.0 points and pulling down 7.33 rebounds per game on an incredible 63.3% shooting from the floor during the tournmanet. The Wolverines boast a multi-faceted attack; big men Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. both add 14.3 points per contest, while Elliot Cadeau orchestrates the offense with an average of 7.7 assists throughout the postseason.

To cover the spread as underdogs, the Tennessee Volunteers will need their defense to hold up and require a massive performance from standout guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie. Playing heavy minutes (36.7 per game), Gillespie is the engine for Tennessee, averaging 22.0 points and 5.7 assists.

He will be up for the duel, supported by a frontcourt rotation featuring Nate Ament (11.3 points per game) and Felix Okpara, who has been incredibly efficient in the paint.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Arkansas Promo Offer

Claiming this guaranteed payout ahead of the Tennessee vs. Michigan matchup is a straightforward process. The best part? No manual promo code is necessary. To get started and secure your bonus, simply follow these easy steps:

Create an Account: Navigate to DraftKings and begin the registration process. You will need to create your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is successfully set up and verified, head over to the cashier section. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the offer activated, browse the college basketball markets. Place a $5+ bet on the Volunteers, Wolverines, or any other action on the board with odds of -500 or longer.

By completing these simple steps, your promotional offer will automatically trigger, giving you a guaranteed $300 boost as you get in on the March college basketball action.