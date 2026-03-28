DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Any CBB, NBA, MLB Game

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There is nothing quite like the unmistakable roar of a March crowd, especially when two Big Ten rivals collide with their seasons on the line. For new users looking to get in on the action, the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code unlocks an absolute monster of a welcome offer ahead of the upcoming showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini, MLB, NBA or other games this weekend. You don’t need a code. Clicking below will lock in a $300 bonus.







If you’re ready to pick a side in this heavy-hitting college basketball matchup, this “Bet $5, get $300 if your bet wins” promotion is your ticket. It’s simple: back the underdog Hawkeyes or the favored Fighting Illini, and if your squad gets the job done, you walk away with a massive payout to fuel your postseason bankroll.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code for College Basketball

Getting started shouldn’t feel like a chore. DraftKings Sportsbook makes stepping onto the hardwood highly rewarding for first-time players. If you want to boost your bankroll right from the opening tip-off between Iowa and Illinois, here is the tale of the tape for the current welcome offer:

By triggering this promotion, you can drop a qualifying $5 wager on the gritty Hawkeyes, the powerhouse Fighting Illini, or even the 137.5 over/under total. If your initial bet settles as a win, boom—your account is credited with a $300 bonus. It’s house money, plain and simple, letting you pick up the pieces and keep swinging throughout the rest of the college basketball postseason.

Let’s get into the X’s and O’s of this exclusive offer. To qualify, you need to be a new DraftKings customer placing a first-time wager of at least $5 on an eligible market. Now, keep in mind: this bonus isn’t a guaranteed handout. Your team has to win outright for you to claim the reward. Furthermore, your qualifying bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. That perfectly fits the script for this Big Ten clash—you can safely back the favored Fighting Illini at -305 on the moneyline or take a big swing on the underdog Hawkeyes at +245.

If your guys pull through, you are rewarded with $300 in bonus bets. Rather than one massive lump sum, DraftKings conveniently distributes this payout as separate bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to spread your action across the entire college basketball slate. Just remember, the clock is ticking—these bonus bets expire 7 days after hitting your account. Don’t leave them sitting on the bench.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code for Saturday Night CBB

Mark your calendars for March 28, 2026, at 22:09 UTC. The unranked Iowa Hawkeyes are stepping into the ring against the #13 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8). Both of these squads are riding a wave of momentum with three-game winning streaks and 3-0 records in the tournament.

Illinois is looking to flex its top-15 national muscle and cover the spread, while Iowa is hunting for a jaw-dropping upset to keep their Cinderella dreams alive.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini Odds & Analysis

Let’s talk numbers, because the stats tell a violent story here. The Illinois Fighting Illini are decisive favorites for a reason: they are nasty, fast, and physical. Backed by a staggering +22.0 point differential in their recent postseason stretch, this offense is pure thunder, followed by lightning. They are dropping 82.0 points per game while suffocating opponents, allowing just 60.0 points defensively. Their frontcourt is an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses, anchored by David Mirkovic, who is averaging a bruising double-double with 16.7 points and 10.67 rebounds. Add Keaton Wagler’s 15.0 points and 8.0 boards per game into the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for utter dominance.

On the flip side, the Iowa Hawkeyes step onto the court as +7.5 underdogs, but don’t count them out just yet. They’ve leaned on a tighter, more balanced execution to build their +4.3 differential (72.3 points scored, 68.0 allowed per contest). The Iowa offense runs through Bennett Stirtz, the engine of the team, putting up 16.3 points and 3.7 assists per game. Down low, Alvaro Folgueiras provides a crucial spark, scoring 14.7 points per game on a highly efficient 60% shooting from the floor. To keep this game under the 137.5 total or cover that +7.5 spread, Iowa will have to find a way to absorb the blow and slow down an explosive Illinois unit that has proven it can dominate both ends of the floor.

How to Activate the DraftKings Arkansas Offer

Claiming this promotion ahead of this heavyweight matchup is as easy as a scoop-and-score. The best part? No promo code is necessary to be entered to lock in this incredible value.

To activate the offer and get in the game, simply follow these steps: