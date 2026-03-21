DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for High Point-Arkansas

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans can elevate their betting experience by claiming the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer ahead of the upcoming clash between the High Point Panthers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. New users who register and place a minimum $5 wager on this matchup will get a $300 bonus instantly.







Additionally, the rewards extend all month long, as users will also receive a 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets throughout March. This welcome offer provides a straightforward way to maximize your potential payouts while backing either the Panthers or the Razorbacks on the hardwood.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code for Rozorbacks vs. VCU

Before the High Point Panthers and Arkansas Razorbacks take the court, make sure you have all the essential details to claim your bonus. This welcome promotion is designed to give new players a significant boost with minimal upfront investment. Below is a quick breakdown of the current DraftKings offer to keep handy as you prepare your college basketball wagers.

New DraftKings customers looking to dive into the latest college basketball slate can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, you will unlock a $300 bonus instantly. Unlike previous promotions, this bonus is guaranteed—your initial $5 ticket does not even need to be a winner to trigger the reward.

Whether you are betting on a heavy favorite or taking a chance on an underdog, simply placing that first qualifying bet is all it takes to secure the promotion ahead of the High Point Panthers vs Arkansas Razorbacks game.

The $300 reward is paid out in bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to spread your action across multiple matchups in the NCAA Tournament.

Use DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code on High Point Panthers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

The No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8) are set to clash with the No. 12 seed High Point Panthers (31-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2026, at 9:45 p.m. ET. Broadcast live on TBS/truTV from the Moda Center in Portland, OR, this West Region matchup is packed with intrigue.

The Razorbacks enter the game riding a six-game winning streak following a dominant 97-78 first-round victory over Hawaii. Meanwhile, the High Point Panthers carry massive Cinderella momentum after securing a historic 83-82 upset victory over Wisconsin, marking their first-ever NCAA Tournament win. As a top-tier SEC powerhouse led by coach John Calipari, Arkansas will look to assert its pedigree against a confident Big South challenger looking to continue its magical March run.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code

Getting started is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no DraftKings Arkansas promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up. To take advantage of this promotion, simply follow these easy steps:

First, navigate to the DraftKings platform to create and register your new account. During the registration process, you will be required to provide standard personal information—such as your name, address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal betting age requirements in your state.

Once your new account is successfully registered and verified, head over to the cashier section. To fully activate the offer, you will need to deposit at least $5 into your account using one of the platform’s available secure payment methods. As soon as your qualifying deposit clears and you place your qualifying $5 wager, your $300 bonus will be activated instantly, ready to use on the highly anticipated clash between the High Point Panthers and Arkansas Razorbacks.