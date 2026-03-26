Doncic leads Los Angeles against Brooklyn after 43-point performance

Brooklyn Nets (17-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (47-26, third in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Brooklyn Nets (17-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (47-26, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Brooklyn Nets after Luka Doncic scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 137-130 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers are 23-12 on their home court. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.8.

The Nets are 8-30 on the road. Brooklyn averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 4-18 when winning the turnover battle.

The Lakers are shooting 50.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 49.4% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (48.4%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 125-109 on Feb. 4. James scored 25 points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 39.1 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Terance Mann is averaging 7.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Nets. Ben Saraf is averaging 10.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Deandre Ayton: day to day (back), Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle), Adou Thiero: day to day (knee), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf).

Nets: Noah Clowney: out (wrist), Nolan Traore: out (rest), Danny Wolf: out (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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