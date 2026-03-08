Devils host the Red Wings after Hughes’ hat trick

Detroit Red Wings (35-21-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey;…

Detroit Red Wings (35-21-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -115, Red Wings -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Detroit Red Wings after Jack Hughes recorded a hat trick in the Devils’ 6-3 win against the New York Rangers.

New Jersey is 32-29-2 overall and 16-13-2 in home games. The Devils have a 14-6-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Detroit has a 17-10-4 record in road games and a 35-21-7 record overall. The Red Wings have a 28-3-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored 14 goals with 35 assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 20 goals and 45 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.