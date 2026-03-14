Detroit faces Toronto on 3-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (48-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (37-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Sunday, 3:30…

Detroit Pistons (48-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (37-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Raptors are 27-16 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 18.8 fast break points led by RJ Barrett averaging 3.8.

The Pistons are 32-10 in conference games. Detroit ranks third in the league allowing just 109.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Raptors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (44.1%). The Pistons are shooting 48.0% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46.4% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 113-95 in the last matchup on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 24.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Pistons. Jalen Duren is averaging 22.0 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 65.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Pistons: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

Pistons: Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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