Dallas faces Los Angeles on home slide

Los Angeles Clippers (34-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-47, 13th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (34-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-47, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on Los Angeles looking to end its 10-game home slide.

The Mavericks have gone 12-30 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has an 8-25 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Clippers have gone 21-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 17-25 record against opponents above .500.

The Mavericks average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer makes per game than the Clippers allow (13.4). The Clippers are shooting 48.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 47.4% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 114-110 on Nov. 30, with Cooper Flagg scoring 35 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naji Marshall is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks. Flagg is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Clippers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Caleb Martin: day to day (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Brandon Williams: day to day (head).

Clippers: Darius Garland: day to day (toe), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin: out (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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