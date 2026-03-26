Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, NCAA Tournament Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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New customers looking to grab a daily fantasy bonus for the NCAA Tournament can use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Register here to redeem this bonus in time for the Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
In addition to this instant $10 bonus, Dabble provides customers with several other ways to increase winnings. Be sure to use the “Spin and Win” offer when making your first deposit and take advantage of daily Rocket Boosts.
Dabble Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball
Before we dive into our specific strategies and start building winning entries, let’s break down exactly how this welcome offer works. Here is your cheat sheet for the promotion:
Dabble Promo Code
WTOP
Welcome Offer
$10 Sign-Up Bonus
Date Last Verified
March 26, 2026
If you are a new customer trying to elevate your daily fantasy game, this offer is the perfect bankroll boost. Here is the strategy: by signing up, you automatically secure a $10 bonus. No deposit is required.
Just remember a few basic ground rules. You must be a first-time player creating a new account to qualify. You also need to meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once you clear those simple hurdles and fund your account, we are ready to start chasing bigger payouts together.
NCAAB Projections for Your $10 Bonus
When I am putting together a card for tonight’s college basketball action, targeting player points is one of my favorite ways to utilize a promotional offer. Handicapping the consensus lines reveals some serious opportunities. We’ve identified the five highest player points over/unders on the board today so we can start locking in our picks:
Player
Opponent
Points Over/Under Prop
Darius Acuff Jr.
Arizona Wildcats
23.5
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Texas Longhorns
19.5
Bennett Stirtz
Nebraska Cornhuskers
19.5
Brayden Burries
Arkansas Razorbacks
17.5
Pryce Sandfort
Iowa Hawkeyes
16.5
Let’s look at the Arkansas standout, Darius Acuff Jr., who tops our projections against the Arizona Wildcats. He has been an absolute scoring machine, averaging an incredible 30.0 points per game in the postseason while hoisting over 20 field goal attempts on average. Despite that massive 30-point scoring rate, his consensus points prop sits at an incredibly manageable 23.5.
On the flip side of that same game, Arizona’s Brayden Burries is projected at 17.5 points, right on the nose with his 17.0 PPG in March Madness.
Another guy I am keying on is Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn. Given he shoots a highly efficient percentage from the floor, he is a prime target for an over if we expect the Boilermakers to keep feeding him in the paint.
Finally, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz is staring down a lofty 19.5 points line, even though he is averaging just 14.5 points through the first two games of the NCAA Tournament.
Take the Action Beyond the Hardwood: NBA, NHL, and MLB Picks
Here is the best part about building your bankroll on Dabble: you aren’t just limited to college hoops. If you want to diversify your strategy, you can absolutely use this bonus to chase payouts across the major professional leagues. This includes markets for the first full day of MLB action.
How to Activate Your Dabble Promo Code
Getting this bonus into your account is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:
Register: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information.
Enter the Code: Use the Dabble promo code WTOP.
Get $10 Bonus: Start using your bonus to make college basketball picks.
Go to your news feed to check trending picks and copy picks from other users. There’s a chance to get more bonus money with Copy Cash if another customer happens to like your entry.