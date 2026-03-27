Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NCAAB, MLB, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a nice pay day during college basketball’s postseason, especially when we have blockbuster neutral-site matchups like Duke taking on St. John’s and Alabama clashing with Michigan. If you want to start handicapping player props with confidence, you can sign up here with the Dabble promo code WTOP and redeem a welcome bonus.

Before we dive into the morning line and build our entries for tonight’s elite college basketball slate, check out the essential details of this welcome bonus. We have outlined everything you need to know below to ensure you can claim your maximum value before tip-off.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

When we are strategizing our picks, having extra capital is the key to a winning approach. New customers looking to get in on tonight’s action-packed games can take advantage of this lucrative two-part welcome offer. By registering with the designated promo code, you receive an immediate $10 bonus just for signing up.

There are several other offers on Dabble Fantasy, including a “Spin and Win” deposit match. Get up to a 100% match for your first deposit. Plus, you can take advantage of Rocket Boosts every day.

NCAAB Totals for Friday Night

With an action-packed tournament schedule on deck, tonight’s slate offers several high-profile scoring projections. I’m making picks by targeting specific value in the over/under market. If you are looking to utilize your Dabble promo, here are the five highest player points props for today’s matchups:

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Labaron Philon Jr. Michigan Wolverines 22.5 Cameron Boozer St. John’s Red Storm 21.5 Ja’Kobi Gillespie Iowa State Cyclones 19.5 Milan Momcilovic Tennessee Volunteers 16.5

Tonight’s schedule features incredible neutral-site clashes, and the prop market heavily reflects the star power on the floor. Alabama’s Labaron Philon Jr. currently commands the highest points line of the day at 22.5. He takes on the Michigan Wolverines at the United Center.

Down at Capital One Arena, Duke’s Cameron Boozer is close behind with a 21.5 over/under. He draws a massive matchup against the St. John’s Red Storm. On the other side of the court, St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor has a 15.5 points line that perfectly mirrors his 16 PPG in the NCAA Tournament.

The most fascinating line of the night—and where I think we have a smart angle—belongs to Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie. Despite averaging a massive 25.0 points per game in the tournament, his projection sits at just 19.5 against a tough Iowa State Cyclones squad.

Using Your Bonus Across Other Sports: NBA, MLB, and NHL Picks

The beauty of this bankroll boost is that we aren’t just limited to the college hardwood. You can take this exact same strategy and apply it to other major sports to keep the payouts rolling in. If you want to build a sophisticated multi-sport entry, I’m making picks across the board.

For the NBA, I like targeting consistent, high-volume scorers—think betting the over on LeBron James’ points when the matchup is right. Over in the MLB, nothing beats keying in on Aaron Judge for total bases when he faces a favorable pitching matchup. And on the ice, locking in an NHL superstar like Connor McDavid for shots on goal is a proven strategy. Mix and match these picks with your college hoops props for a truly dynamic entry.

How to Use the Dabble Promo Code

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s college basketball slate is a straightforward process.