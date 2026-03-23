Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki to start the season on injured list after tweaking knee during WBC

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki will start the season on the injured list as he recovers…

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki will start the season on the injured list as he recovers from a sprained right knee sustained while playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

The Cubs had previously ruled Suzuki out of Thursday’s opener against Washington. Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Suzuki is heading to the injured list after spraining the posterior cruciate ligament in the knee in Japan’s loss to Venezuela on March 14 in the WBC quarterfinals.

The 31-year-old Suzuki walked gingerly to the dugout after a headfirst slide into second base when he was caught stealing in the first inning. Suzuki was replaced in center field after the end of that half-inning.

Suzuki is going into the final season of an $85 million, five-year contract. He has hit .269 with 87 home runs and 296 RBIs in 532 games for the Cubs, including a team-leading 103 RBIs with 32 homers in 2025.

The Cubs are adding veteran Michael Conforto to the 40-man roster ahead of the opener. Conforto was a non-roster invitee to spring training. The 33-year-old hit .273 this spring. Conforto batted just .199 with 12 home runs last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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