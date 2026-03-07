Colombia’s Julio Teheran scratched from World Baseball Classic start because of shoulder discomfort

Colombia’s Julio Teheran was scratched from his scheduled start against Canada in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday because of…

Colombia’s Julio Teheran was scratched from his scheduled start against Canada in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday because of right shoulder impingement while warming up and was replaced by Austin Bergner for the game at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Team spokeswoman Melissa Strozza said the decision was a precautionary measure.

“We took it really serious because the way that he prepared, he was early on at the field,” Colombia manager José Mosquera said after the 8-2 loss. “Then we received that notification from him, and that was tough.”

A 35-year-old right-hander, Teheran last pitched in the major leagues in 2024 with the New York Mets. The two-time All-Star spent last season with Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League.

Teheran is 81-82 with a 3.85 ERA in 248 starts and seven relief appearances for Atlanta (2011-19), the Los Angeles Angels (2020), Detroit (2021), Milwaukee (2023) and the Mets (2024).

Bergner had been scheduled to follow Teheran.

“So he was some kind of ready,” Mosquera said.

A 28-year-old right-hander, Bergner agreed last month to a minor league contract with Texas. He allowed Owen Caissie’s two-run, second-inning homer and took the loss.

“I’d have probably been more upset if they would have changed to a lefty against us,” Canada manager Ernie Whitt said.

