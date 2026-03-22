Chicago hosts Houston in cross-conference game

Houston Rockets (43-27, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (28-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Monday, 8…

Houston Rockets (43-27, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (28-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Chicago for a non-conference matchup.

The Bulls are 17-20 in home games. Chicago is 12-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Rockets are 18-17 on the road. Houston scores 114.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Bulls average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Rockets allow. The Bulls average 114.0 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 120.2 the Bulls allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 14 the Rockets won 119-113 led by 28 points from Kevin Durant, while Tre Jones scored 34 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Josh Giddey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amen Thompson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 110.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Jalen Smith: out (calf), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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