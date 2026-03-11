Celtics’ Brown ejected in first half after argument with officials in matchup with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown’s frustration with officials boiled over during the first half of Tuesday’s…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown’s frustration with officials boiled over during the first half of Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs when he was ejected after receiving back-to-back technical fouls.

Brown did not speak to reporters after the game unlike Boston’s first matchup with San Antonio when he was fined for criticizing the officiating crew.

The Celtics stood up for Brown on Tuesday after a 125-116 loss in a physical battle between the No. 2 teams in each conference.

“He definitely earned the first one and then I thought the second one was (expletive), honestly,” Boston guard Derrick White said. “I mean, it’s a passionate game, high-level game. You can’t throw out a guy that’s done so much for us all year in a game like this, especially joining in, like I wouldn’t throw him out. I think that was ridiculous.”

Brown was upset after no foul was called when he lost the ball out of bounds with 3:42 remaining in the first half.

White and Jayson Tatum both believe Brown was pushed on the play and were confounded it led to an ejection, especially in a nationally broadcast marquee matchup.

“He definitely got pushed,” Tatum said “The first tech probably warranted, emotions are high, but second tech …? You’ve got to understand, national TV game, two of the best teams in the league and you make a big deal about stars playing and then you’re trigger happy, throw somebody out the game. So I disagree with it.”

Brown has voiced his displeasure with the officiating previously, which added to his exasperation and first ejection of the season.

Brown’s official X account shortly after he reached the locker room Tuesday expressed his frustration.

“This the (expletive) I be talking about,” Brown posted.

Brown had eight points and seven assists in 15 minutes when he was ejected.

It marked the second time Brown was agitated with a lack of calls against San Antonio.

The NBA fined Brown $35,000 on Jan. 12, a day after he criticized officials following a 100-95 loss to San Antonio.

“I feel like, honestly, they just got away with a lot, and I’m tired of the inconsistency,” Brown told reporters in Boston after that game.

The Celtics took just four free throws in that home loss to the Spurs.

Boston had 17 free throws on Tuesday while San Antonio had 25.

Brown’s frustration showed early in the rematch.

Official Tyler Ford assessed the first technical after Brown continued to voice his displeasure at the no-call after he lost the ball out of bounds.

The technical incensed Brown, who had to be restrained by teammates from approaching Ford. Official Suyash Mehta assessed a second technical seconds later, resulting in an automatic ejection.

NBA Rule No. 12 requires an ejected player or coach to leave the playing area and bench immediately upon notification, but Brown remained after the ejection as he continued yelling at Ford. Players and staff, including Boston coach Joe Mazzulla, had to restrain Brown from approaching Ford. Brown threw his hands up in disgust before walking off the court.

Mazzulla said Brown had his full support, but he also did not want to speak about the officiating.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.