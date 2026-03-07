Canadiens visit the Kings after Caufield’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (33-18-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-22-14, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (33-18-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-22-14, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -130, Canadiens +110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Los Angeles Kings after Cole Caufield’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Canadiens’ 6-5 shootout loss.

Los Angeles has a 10-14-7 record in home games and a 25-22-14 record overall. The Kings have gone 19-2-7 in games they score at least three goals.

Montreal has a 33-18-10 record overall and a 16-7-8 record on the road. The Canadiens have committed 261 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Kings won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Byfield has 13 goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Caufield has 37 goals and 26 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-2-3, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.