Caissie’s tiebreaking single in 8th lifts Marlins to 4-3 win over Rockies

MIAMI (AP) — Owen Caissie had three hits, including a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami…

MIAMI (AP) — Owen Caissie had three hits, including a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday.

Liam Hicks homered and drove in three runs, while Agustin Ramirez singled twice and walked for the Marlins.

Otto Lopez, who was hitless in first seven at-bats of the season, singled against Rockies reliever Jaden Hill (0-1) to start the eighth. López stole second and raced home when Caissie hit a line drive to centerfield.

Calvin Faucher (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Pete Fairbanks closed with a perfect ninth for his second save.

Hicks hit a two-run homer in the fifth that chased Colorado starter Michael Lorenzen and tied it at 3-all.

Pitching for his sixth club in 12 seasons, Lorenzen allowed seven hits, struck out four and hit two batters over 4 1/3 innings. The 34-year-old Lorenzen signed a free-agent deal with Colorado in the offseason.

Marlins starter Eury Pérez struck out eight in seven innings of three-run ball. Pérez gave up five hits and walked one.

Ezequiel Tovar’s two-run homer in the fourth put the Rockies ahead 3-1.

TJ Rumfield gave Colorado an early lead with a solo blast in the second.

The Marlins tied it on Hicks’ sacrifice fly in the third. Xavier Edwards hit a one-out single and advanced to third on Ramirez’s single. Hicks then drove in Edwards with a fly ball to deep right.

Miami loaded the bases against Lorenzen with two out in the second before he retired Graham Pauley on a groundout.

Saturday’s attendance of 10,160 at loanDepot park was a significant drop from the 32,459 that attended the opener.

Up next

José Quintana will start the series finale for the Rockies on Sunday against Max Meyer in the season debut for both starters.

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