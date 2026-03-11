Buzelis leads Chicago against Los Angeles after 41-point showing

Chicago Bulls (27-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (40-25, fourth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Chicago Bulls (27-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (40-25, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Matas Buzelis scored 41 points in the Bulls’ 130-124 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers have gone 21-12 at home. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.7.

The Bulls are 11-20 in road games. Chicago is 16-21 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lakers make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.2%). The Bulls average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Lakers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 129-118 on Jan. 27, with Luka Doncic scoring 46 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Buzelis is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Collin Sexton is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: out (back), Maxi Kleber: out (back), LeBron James: out (elbow).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle), Collin Sexton: day to day (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.