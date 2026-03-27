Bruins host the Wild after overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (41-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (40-24-8, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Wild (41-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (40-24-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Minnesota Wild after the Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime.

Boston is 26-10-1 in home games and 40-24-8 overall. The Bruins have a +16 scoring differential, with 237 total goals scored and 221 given up.

Minnesota has a 41-20-12 record overall and a 21-10-4 record in road games. The Wild have conceded 205 goals while scoring 235 for a +30 scoring differential.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Wild won 6-2 in the last matchup. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 34 goals and 28 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 38 goals and 38 assists for the Wild. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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