Blue Jays release right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold has been released by the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto said Saturday that…

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold has been released by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto said Saturday that Seabold was granted his release, making him a free agent. The Blue Jays also optioned right-handed pitcher Lazaro Estrada to Triple-A Buffalo.

The 30-year-old Seabold had a 4.35 ERA without a decision in seven combined appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves last season. He has gone 1-11 with a 7.79 ERA in 40 career appearances, including 19 starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.