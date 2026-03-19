Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage to open season on injured list due to shoulder impingement

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage will start the season on the injured list due to…

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage will start the season on the injured list due to impingement of the rookie right-hander’s throwing shoulder.

“It’s something that he reported to camp with and obviously led to his slow build-up as well,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Thursday. “Right now, (he’s) feeling good. He’s in a better place now to kind of continue to ramp up, so he’s going to kind of continue on the program he’s been on.”

Schneider said there is no definitive timeline for Yesavage’s return.

This is the latest setback in the reigning American League champions’ rotation. Schneider announced Wednesday that right-hander José Berríos wouldn’t be ready for the opening day because of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Yesavage, 22, made his big league debut on Sept. 15 and went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three regular-season games, then had a major role in Toronto’s playoff run.

He went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six playoff appearances, including five starts. He struck out 39 batters in 27 2/3 postseason innings.

Yesavage recorded 11 strikeouts while allowing one walk and no hits in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win in the Blue Jays’ 13-7 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series. He struck out 12 and allowed three hits and one run over seven innings when Toronto beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 of the World Series, then relieved in Game 7 and allowed Max Muncy’s eighth-inning solo homer that cut the Dodgers’ deficit to 4-3. Los Angeles went on to win in 11 innings.

Yesavage’s rookie status remains intact as he enters this season.

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