Blake’s shootout goal rescues Hurricanes in 5-4 win over Penguins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Blake converted on the decisive shootout goal and the Carolina Hurricanes recovered after relinquishing a two-goal lead late in regulation to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Mark Jankowski and Seth Jarvis scored 59 seconds apart in Carolina’s three-goal third period and Logan Stankoven and Alexander Nikishin also scored for the Hurricanes, who extended their home-ice points streak to 12 games. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in the matchup between the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Bryan Rust scored two goals and Anthony Mantha and Noel Acciari had the other goals for the Penguins, who began a five-game road trip that also will end in Raleigh. Erik Karlsson and Egor Chinakhov had two assists. Stuart Skinner stopped 39 shots, but he’s without a victory in five outings since Jan. 31. The Penguins are 1-2-2 in their last five games.

Ben Kindel converted in the shootout for the Penguins and Andrei Svechnikov matched that for the Hurricanes before Blake’s tally.

Nikishin, who also had an assist, has nine goals to set a franchise standard for a rookie defenseman when he converted on a 5-on-3 power to play push Carolina’s lead to 4-2 with 8:39 to play.

Acciari and Rust scored in the final 2:08 to force overtime, with Rust’s second goal of the game coming with 35 seconds left. The Hurricanes killed off a Pittsburgh power play in overtime.

Stankoven opened the scoring in Carolina’s first game since a West Coast trip in the first of three meetings between the teams in a 13-day stretch. Mantha’s goal came with 55.7 seconds remaining in the first period.

Rust put the Penguins ahead with a power-play goal in the second period before the wild third period.

Up Next

Penguins: at Vegas on Thursday.

Hurricanes: host St. Louis on Thursday.

