Blackhawks host the Jets after Nazar’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (31-30-12, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-34-13, in the Central Division) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Winnipeg Jets (31-30-12, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-34-13, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets after Frank Nazar’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Blackhawks’ 5-3 loss.

Chicago is 27-34-13 overall with an 11-7-6 record in Central Division play. The Blackhawks have a -50 scoring differential, with 189 total goals scored and 239 conceded.

Winnipeg is 31-30-12 overall with a 10-8-4 record against the Central Division. The Jets have a 28-9-8 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has 30 goals and 37 assists for the Blackhawks. Nazar has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 34 goals and 55 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Artyom Levshunov: day to day (hand), Andrew Mangiapane: out (undisclosed), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out (upper-body).

Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Morgan Barron: day to day (concussion), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.